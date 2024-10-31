Chilling hockey in Kenilworth – The Record





Hockey is alive and well on the North Shore, with the exception of one game on Melrose Avenue in Kenilworth. That game is as dead as it gets. The Reed family took their Halloween game to new heights this year by posing more than a dozen skeletons in a not-so-friendly puck game. The extensive display was a natural progression for the hockey-loving family who have created a skeleton scene all three Halloweens they have lived in Kenilworth. The Reeds' eldest son is a hockey goalie and approves of the family's display this year. “I think this is the ultimate. … We try to take it to the next level every year,” she said of the hockey setup, which features skeletons facing off against each other, others in a fistfight, one performing a brutal cross-check and sending an opponent across the boards, another stretched out in full goalkeeper equipment, and three skeleton fans climbing the rink's net. Hockey is a family affair for the Reeds, who came to Illinois from California a few years ago. Mike Reed is Canadian and a hockey fan, which has led to the family's two sons becoming involved in the sport. Kate Reed said she promised the boys they could build a hockey rink if they ever moved to an area with cold weather. Now the family has a takeout job in Chicagoland, and Kate Reed saw more than one benefit in setting it up in October of this year. “The first two years we put it up, it was just plywood and planks; it was too cold to paint,” she said. “So I said let's set it up early, paint it and use it for our Halloween show.” Her youngest son Kyle helped put it all together. And the bench comes to life as they cheer on their teammates during the gruesome display. Kate Reed said many people come by to enjoy the spooky hockey game, but that's not the only fear they see. Outside of the main screen, Kate Reed likes to add a new horror every year. This year that meeting point is a wailing woman in white standing above the garden. There are also undead dolls along the fence line that share a few words with passersby. “Every year we add something spooky,” she said. “That's how much I love Halloween. I think I'm the only one. All my kids think I'm crazy.” The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism. Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news reporting for your community. Are you already a subscriber? You can make a tax deduction donation at any time.

