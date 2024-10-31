Middlesex urged Cricket Regulator | to review the culture and behavior of Middlesex





Middlesex County Cricket Club should undertake a formal review of its culture, governance and staff behavior, according to the sports regulator. The club is awaiting the outcome of a Cricket Discipline Commission hearing after being accused of improper conduct by the Cricket Regulator last month. In September 2023, it was fined 50,000 and given a suspended points deduction by the England and Wales Cricket Board after being found guilty of spending central funding allocated to grassroots first-team programmes. In addition, the Guardian has learned that the Cricket Regulators board asked two of its board members in September to investigate how the body dealt with complaints about the culture within Middlesex. The Cricket Regulator is the sport's independent disciplinary and compliance body set up by the ECB after its governance system was criticized by MPs following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal, making it responsible for monitoring and enforcing the rules of the game. In correspondence seen by The Guardian, the research group noted areas of concern regarding the organisation's culture, behavior and governance. However, having already laid two charges against Middlesex within 12 months, the inquiry group has recommended no further disciplinary action. The review group notes that there are concerns among a number of parties involved in the ongoing situation at the club, writes the Cricket Regulator. We believe that an institution such as the club would wish to undertake an assessment to ensure that the organisation's culture, behavior and governance meet the highest standards. We note that aspects of a member organization's governance are not addressed through regulatory processes, but through the grant agreements between the ECB and all first-tier countries. Nevertheless, we believe that MCCC wants to address the issues of culture, behavior and governance. Middlesex is said to have received complaints from current and former staff for years about the behavior of a senior member of their leadership team, but took no action. After the complaints were passed to the ECB, the Cricket Regulator launched an investigation which resulted in Middlesex being charged with breach of ECB Directive 3.3, conduct which is inappropriate or likely to be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or that the ECB, the game of cricket or a cricketer or groups of cricketers being discredited. skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' views on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy statement: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion Under ECB regulations, the Cricket Regulator cannot bring disciplinary charges against individual executives, so the club was held liable for the alleged misconduct. After the charges were filed in June, the individual was not suspended and continued to work for Middlesex throughout the summer. Middlesex denied any wrongdoing and are confident of being cleared when the Cricket Discipline Commission delivers its verdict. The club has had no recent contact with the Cricket Regulator and is satisfied with the processes it has in place. Some people will always be unhappy, but our governance is in good shape, Middlesex chief executive Andrew Cornish told the Guardian. The compliance agreement we have with the ECB is working and we liked having them observe our board meetings.

