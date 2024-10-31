Sports
Who's playing tonight? Watch Jets vs. Texans
The2024 NFL seasoncontinues to move forward as theWeek 9 schedulestarts with the Houston Texans travel to MetLife StadiumforThursday night footballto faceJets from New York.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Texans vs. the Jets on Thursday night footballthe NFL Week 9 TV schedule and more.
Jets-Texans Thursday Night Football:Predictions, picks and odds for the NFL Week 9 game
What time is the Jets-Texans game on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 9?
The Houston Texans and the New York Jets plays on Thursday, October 30, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET.
Which channel is Houston Texans vs Jets from New York on TV tonight for NFL Thursday Night Football in Week 9?
The Houston Texans and the New York Jets are broadcast Amazon Prime at 8:15 PM ET Thursday, October 30, 2024.
Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video
How to stream, watch the New York Jets vs Houston Texans Thursday Night Football game tonight for NFL Week 9
The Houston Texans and New York Jets continue to stream Prime Video at 8:15 PM ET Thursday, October 30, 2024. The app is available in theApple App Storeor onGoogle Play.
Watch Jets vs Texans on Prime Video
2024 NFL Week 9 schedule of football games
Here is the NFL Week 9 Schedule. All times are Eastern:
Football Games NFL TV Schedule 2024 Today, Tonight: Complete List for Weeks 1-18
NFL Week 8 Schedule 2024, Results
Here is the NFL Week 8 schedule:
Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter:@ChrisFSims.
