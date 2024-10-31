Lagos is hosting Africa's first mixed team tennis tournament





Twenty-nine teams from Nigeria and three others from Ghana, Togo and the Republic of Benin will compete in Lagos for the ultimate prize at Africa's first mixed team table tennis tournament. The newly introduced mixed team event was first played in China in 2023, with its debut in Africa sponsored by the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Abiru. Tagged Senator Abiru Mixed Table Tennis Championship, the event is organized by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation and will take place from Thursday, October 31 (today) to November 2, 2024 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, state Lagos. At a press conference ahead of the tournament on Wednesday, Abiru reiterated his commitment to harnessing the power of sports to empower more youths. We are making history and paving the way with the first ever mixed team table tennis event to be held in Africa, Abiru said. This partnership with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation will be lasting, and we are looking for more opportunities to further empower our youths as we believe in their creativity and ingenuity, he added. The newly elected President of the African Table Tennis Federation, Enitan Oshodi, also harped on the benefit of the new event to Nigeria. He said: In a way, this is a groundbreaking event for us in table tennis, and we are grateful to the Senator. This also helps us to be one step ahead of the opposition in Africa. Once we start playing this new event, our players will get used to it faster than the others. Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, also pledged the body's support to the event and other sports. I realized that we need to utilize more talents in other sports. It is a big deal for us as a state that some of our young people are doing so well in table tennis, hockey, volleyball and other sports, so we have to keep that going. The event will see 159 players (84 men and 75 women) compete for honors in the men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches.

