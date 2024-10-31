Cricket: Can the Black Caps create further history in India?







Photo: PHOTO SPORTS India will look to avoid a rare series whitewash at home when they meet New Zealand in the third and final Test of the series in Mumbai from Friday and head coach Gautam Gambhir said his team must rise to the challenge. The Black Caps tormented the hosts with pace and defeated them by eight wickets in Bengaluru for their first Test win in India in 36 years. They ended the series in Pune with a 113-run win set up by the spinners. It was New Zealand's first win in India dating back to 1955, and the Black Caps broke the proud home streak of 18 consecutive wins for the home side since their 2-1 defeat to England 12 years ago. The last time India were bowled out in a home series was in 2000, when they lost 2-0 to South Africa, and Gambhir said his batsmen needed to adapt ahead of next month's tour of Australia, where they will play five Tests . No team has ever won 3-0 in India. “We have to be able to adapt. We have to be a side that can get 400 in a day if we want to get a result and also bat for two days. That's what growth is and that's what test cricket is all about,” Gambir said. “Test cricket cannot be played in one way because it is about adaptability, looking at the situation and playing according to the situation and more importantly it is about playing sessions. “If we can start learning how to play sessions, with the quality we have in our batting line-up, I think if we play 4-1/2 sessions, we will have a lot of runs on the board.”

Photo: PHOTO SPORTS Mitchell Santner's 13-wicket match in Pune exposed India's weaknesses in spin bowling. “Sometimes you have to hand it to the opponent. I think Mitchell Santner was excellent in the last match. We will continue to work hard and get better. The boys are putting the hard numbers in the nets,” Gambhir added. “Ultimately it's results that matter when you play international cricket, but I don't think our skills against spin have actually diminished. “It's about working hard and getting better.” New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said the team was looking forward to the opportunity for a sweep. “We've done a lot of good things in recent weeks, but I think in every Test match the focus is on trying to win the important moments, and not necessarily on the result,” Latham said. . “That's the byproduct of putting things together back to back, good sessions back to back. This is a different field and these are different conditions.” -Reuters

