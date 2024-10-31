Which channel is Thursday Night Football on today? Television, how to watch





What channel is Thursday Night Football on? The NFL Week 9 schedule kicks off today with a Thursday Night Football game between the Houston Texans and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Texans are coming off a 23-20 victory against the Indianapolis Colts in their NFL Week 8 matchup. The Jets lost to the New England Patriots, 25-22. Houston comes into the game with a 6-2 record. New York is 2-6 this season. Here's what you need to know before the NFL Week 9 Thursday Night Football game, including time, TV channel, streaming information, NFL Week 9 announcers, NFL Week 9 odds and an NFL Week 9 prediction for the game. NFL Week 9 picks: Texans vs. Jets | Cowboys vs. Falcons | Broncos vs. Ravens | Dolphins vs. Bills | Saints vs. Panthers | Raiders vs. Bengals | Chargers vs. Browns | Commanders vs. Giants | Patriots vs. Titans | Bears vs. Cardinals | Jaguars vs. Eagles | Lions vs. Packers | Rams vs. Seahawks | Colts vs. Vikings | Buccaneers vs. Chiefs | The Arizona Republic's Predictions Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime today Which channel is Thursday Night Football on today? The Week 9 NFL Thursday Night Football game between the Texans and Jets isn't on television, but it is are only available via streaming. NFL schedule today:TV channel, how to watch the Houston Texans vs. New York Jets game on Thursday How can I stream the Thursday Night Football game in Arizona? The Texans vs Jets game can be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Videohome of Thursday Night Football for most of the 2024 NFL regular season. NFL Week 9 Schedule, TV Channels:How to watch and stream games this week What time is Thursday Night Football today? The Texans at Jets game starts at 5:15 PM MST, 8:15 PM ET. NFL Power Rankings Week 9:Where are Jets, Texans now? NFL Playoff Photo Week 9:Where are the Texans and Jets now? What you need to know before today's Thursday Night Football game How do I watch Thursday Night Football today? Who are the announcers of Thursday Night Football today? Who is the favorite in the Thursday Night Football odds today? Who will win Thursday Night Football today? What do picks and predictions say about today's Thursday Night Football game? NFL Week 9 Predictions:ESPN matchup predictor picks, odds for this week Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting. NFL's Highest Paid Players in 2024: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide Receivers | Tight ends | Offensive Linemen | D-linemen | Cornerbacks | Protections | Linebackers | Edge rushers | Highest paid players: Total | By position | Per team Contact Jeremy Cluffat[email protected].Follow him on X, formerly Twitter@Jeremy_Cluff. Support local journalism: subscribeazcentral.comToday.

