Yankees fan who interfered with catch played hockey in Arizona





You've probably seen the video by now. Mookie Betts went to catch a catch near the stands and two men tried to pry the ball out of his glove.

PHOENIX — A man who was ejected from Game 5 of the World Series after breaking open Mookie Betts' glove to try to get a ball was a hockey player at the University of Arizona and friends with Rob Gronkowski, the Arizona football legend said Wednesday to a podcaster. Gronk revealed his connection to Yankees fan Austin Capobianco, who was a former captain of the Arizona men's club hockey team, to Kay Adams on the Up and Adams podcast: which he then placed on X. “Austin was a college friend. Very passionate about the teams he represents. Will do anything for them. A dangerous, wild kid too, he is the person who would undoubtedly say he would do that and then actually do it. Maniac Status since college was confirmed,” Gronk wrote. GRONK SAYS THE YANKEES FAN WHO HOOKED THE BALL OUT OF MOOKIE BETTS' GLOVE LAST NIGHT WAS HIS FRIEND AT COLLEGE AT UOFA AND PLAYED FOR THE CLUB ICE HOCKEY TEAM. https://t.co/4H8qNKCNa1 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 30, 2024 Capobianco can be seen on video Grabbing Bett's glove with both hands and pulled the ball out after Betts caught a fly ball. Another fan grabbed Bett's bare hand. The fans involved were season ticket holders, the team told the Associated Press. Their Game 5 tickets were given to Calvin Young, a childhood cancer patient living in New Jersey, and his family, AP reported. The Major League Baseball Players Association also raised concerns about player safety, the AP reported. As with any incident on the ballpark affecting players, we have been in regular contact with league safety officials since last night's incident and will continue to closely monitor both the response to that incident and any protective measures taken moving forward, starting tonight keep an eye on it, the union said. in a statement. Sport Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don't forget to subscribe! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

