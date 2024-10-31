Fantasy Hockey Goalie Waiver Wire for October 31: Calvin Pickard to the rescue?





On every matchday this season THN fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy managers to stream or roster the rest of the season. The featured players and goalies can be used in standard fantasy leagues or for daily fantasy games. 7 games for Thursday October 31st * = confirmed Joey Daccord, SEA with Anthony Stolarz, TOR (7 p.m. ET)

Jordan Binnington, STL at Samuel Ersson, PHI 7:00 PM ET)

Lukas Dostal, ANA and Alex Nedeljkovic, PIT (7 p.m. ET)

Sam Montembeault, MON with Charlie Lindgren, WSH (7 p.m. ET)

Jeremy Swayman, BOS with Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR (7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Pickard, EDM at Juuse Saros, NSH (8 p.m. ET)

Petr Mrazek, CHI at Mackenzie Blackwood, SJ (10:30 PM ET) The Flyers will likely go with Ersson after a shutout performance and Aleksei Kolosov didn't look particularly confident in his NHL debut. The Blues are coming off two losses with a combined score of 13-3, and without Robert Thomas their offense hasn't been very threatening. I think this could be a low-scoring game and I think the Flyers have the edge in this one with more positive momentum and home field advantage. Calvin Pickard, EDM at NSH (7% scheduled) This is a big test for the Oilers after a 6-1 loss to the Jackets and the loss of Connor McDavid to an ankle injury, and the Preds are emerging with a 3-0-1 record in their past four. Normally there would be more confidence in Pickard's streaming, but this time it certainly feels much riskier. Pickard is 1-4-0 with a .905 SP and 3.30 GAA all-time against the Preds. The Oilers will rely heavily on Leon Draisaitl for their offense, and it makes you wonder if they have enough depth to compete against the Preds, especially if Vasily Podkolzin plays on the top line. When McDavid was out of the lineup, the Oilers struggled to win games. Pickard has been better than Stuart Skinner so far, but that's not saying much. However, if Pickard puts in a strong performance, he could earn more playing time; this can be more than just a stream. Alex Nedeljkovic, PIT vs. ANA (6% scheduled) I have to say this beginning is very intriguing. The Pens' losing streak will be broken at some point, and the Ducks are one of the most offensively inept teams, averaging just 2.33 goals per game. The danger for the Pens is the play of Lukas Dostal; If they can't put enough goals on the board, there is certainly a chance that Dostal will steal this match. Normally I would like this start, but consider this matchup with cautious optimism. Petr Mrazek, CHI at SJ (15% scheduled) The Sharks have won two games in a row, but I still like this game for the Hawks. Mrazek has been playing quite well lately, including a 5-2 win against the Avs. He allowed just two goals against the Sharks earlier this season with 20 saves on 22 shots, improving his all-time career against them to 10-3-0 with a .919 SP and 2.38 GAA. Click here to join THN Fantasy's new roundtable to discuss! Don't forget to bookmark it The hockey news fantasy site for statistics, news, analysis, rankings, projections and more, including the Sleepers and Keepers fantasy hockey podcast!

