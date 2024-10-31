Dads Weekend with fun activities and special performances

Ohio University will be filled with family members, fun activities and corny jokes this weekend for its annual Dads Weekend celebration.

Dads Weekend, held Nov. 1-3, offers family members and friends one more chance to connect with their students before the fall semester ends. This year's Dads Weekend events include special performances, casino games, day hikes and several special dining options including Pancakes with the presidentand even an opportunity to play mini golf at the Alden Library.

Friday November 1 activities

Dads eat free with students who have a meal plan When OHIO students enter Nelson Court of The District on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fathers can enjoy a free meal.

Tantrum Theater presents Pride and Prejudice – On Friday and Saturday the performances start at 8 p.m. in the Forum Theater in the Radio and Television Building. ​​You can read more about the production in this Ohio Today article.

Dad's Weekend Nerd Night (commuter event) Commuter students are invited to bring family members to participate in board games, card games, Mario Kart, UNO, Just Dance, karaoke and more from 3 to 7 p.m. in Jefferson Hall 160.

Physics Colloquium – Physics for the People: Mapping an APS Roadmap for Citizen Science and Public Engagement – The Physics and Astronomy Colloquium Series presents Jennifer Parsons of the American Physical Society, who will discuss “Physics for the People: Charting an APS Roadmap for Civic Science and Public Engagement,” beginning at 4:10 PM in Walter Hall 145.

Dads Weekend Action Station: stir fry bowls From 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Latitude 39. For prices and additional details, see this website.

OHIO Volleyball vs. Central Michigan 6:00 PM at the Convocation Center.

Black Sheep Improv at latitude 39 – Black Sheep Improv, an Ohio University student organization, presents a special Dads Weekend comedy show on Latitude 39 beginning at 7 p.m.

Fry Street Quartet: American String Teachers Association (ASTA) Invitational – This evening there will be a special performance by the Fry Street Quartet. The event starts at 7:00 PM at 497 Glidden Hall.

Joe Gatto (OHIO live) (Note: this event is now sold out)– Gatto will perform at the Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium.

Saturday November 2 activities

Family weekend day walk Join Outdoor Pursuits on Saturday and Sunday and travel to Hocking Hills to experience some of the best hiking the state has to offer. Activities start every day at 9am. See this website for more information.

The Athens farmers market From 9am to 12pm at 701 East State Street in Athens.

Alden opened – Celebrate Father's Weekend with a round of mini golf at the Alden Library, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OHIO Volleyball vs. Central Michigan 4:00 PM at the Convocation Center.

Donuts with Dad – Enjoy free coffee and donuts while supplies last, and make the most of this special time with your dad or father figure at West 82 in the Baker University Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Father's weekend: buffet and Save the Glass event – Enjoy a delicious buffet and receive signature Dads Weekend glassware (while supplies last) at Latitude 39. For prices, hours and additional information, see this calendar list.

Dads Weekend Mixer at the Multicultural Center – This event will include a table tennis tournament, games, college football streaming, tailgate food, photos and a cash bar beginning at noon at the Multicultural Center.

NAM: Men's Lacrosse Exhibition vs. Akron From 1:30 PM at Walter Fieldhouse.

UPC's Dads Weekend Casino Royale – Each game is free to play and lotteries are available. The event will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Baker University Center, with check-in in the third floor atrium.

Wings + Whiskey: organized by Hillel – Join Ohio University's Hillel for the annual Dads Weekend event. For more information or to respond, see this calendar list.

An evening full of history and mystery: dinner theater -Doors open at 5:00 PM and the show starts at 6:00 PM at the Southeast Ohio History Center. For ticket information and additional details, see this website.

Sunday November 3 activities

Pancakes with the President: A Flying Flapjack Event – End Father's Weekend with a fun and delicious breakfast hosted by the Office of the Dean of Students, featuring Ohio University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez. This event is free and open to the public while supplies last, from 10am to 12pm at 29 Park Place.

Communal open studio – The Kennedy Museum of Arts November Community Open Studio will be inspired by Ahren Lee's woven work Timesheet November 4-10, 2018, currently on view in the Self Adjacent exhibition. For more information or to register to participate, see this calendar list.

For more information about Dads Weekend and the upcoming family weekend, including Sibs Weekend on February 7-9, 2025 and Moms Weekend on April 4-6, 2025, see the Family Weekends website.