Sports
Yorkshire Cricket has a chance to win five prizes
Yorkshire Cricket is a finalist for five awards at the prestigious Business of Cricket Awards (BOCA) 2024.
The annual awards recognize and reward First Class Counties and MCC staff who work tirelessly to demonstrate influence, insight and innovation, advancing the experience of cricket for its fans.
Yorkshire Cricket is a finalist in the following categories:
- 2024 Best development or new facility under 500,000
This prize is awarded to the location that can demonstrate the greatest impact of a project under 500,000.
As part of Yorkshire Crickets' ongoing efforts to make Headingley Stadium the most accessible and welcoming cricket ground in the country, the Club has this year identified the need to provide a gold standard sensory space for spectators at Headingley who are neurodiverse have needs.
Following the Club's work with the Shippey Campaign, the new Sensory Room provides a safe and calm space to support people with neurodiversity, and opened in the Pavilion in May.
- 2024 Best Digital Creative Content
This award recognizes the creative aspect of a campaign or piece of content, demonstrating its performance and impact across multiple channels, or, if single-channel, its suitability and impact on the channel on which the campaign is published.
This year the Club launched its innovative Yorkshire Vikings and Northern Diamonds Design the shirt competition – giving the public the chance to design the shirts their heroes and heroines would take to the pitch with in 2024.
In addition, the Yorkshire Family presented a special kit for YCCC and the Northern Diamonds, celebrating and showcasing the recreational game across the region. The Yorkshire Kukri kit included 632 clubs from across the county affiliated to the Yorkshire Cricket Board and the Northern Diamonds Kukri kit included all affiliated clubs with a women's and/or girls' section in Yorkshire, Durham and Northumberland.
- Community Engagement Campaign of the Year 2024
This award celebrates crickets' connections with the local community and wider society.
In 2024, Yorkshire Cricket showed its commitment to working with the local Pakistani community, along with women and diverse communities, for this historic T20I series against Pakistan at Headingley.
By hosting the first ever Women and Girls Cricket Conference, taking part in the first National Core Cities Tape Ball Competition, launching a Women in Sport network and providing fantastic support to the region's recreational game, local communities and organisations, Yorkshire Cricket is taking an innovative and inclusive approach to community engagement in the lead up to and during this record-breaking event for the county.
- 2024 Most welcoming and inclusive stadiums
This award recognizes venues that have engaged with new and diverse audiences in their communities and encouraged them to engage with their venue, promote new projects that meet their needs and break down barriers that previously prevented them from reaching the location to visit. Projects and initiatives can address access, family, gender, religion, ethnicity and identity.
Yorkshire Cricket continued to make positive progress in 2024 to make Headingley a ground for all. This included a number of innovative upgrades to matchday activities and facilities, such as a world-class sensory room following the club's work with the Shippey campaign, implementing award-winning Safeguarding practices and a matchday Safeguarding hub, in addition the very best spectator services provided by the Yorkies' dedicated team of volunteers.
- Sustainability campaign of the year 2024 – Energy savings
This award recognizes the outstanding work that has resulted in a club making a significant positive impact in terms of resource conservation and waste elimination. The interventions will have demonstrable positive consequences for the triple bottom line (People, Planet, Profit) and will influence employees and fans to change their behavior in this area.
This year, the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation continued to improve accessibility and promote sustainability through the charity's groundbreaking Cric-Kit programme.
Cric-Kit has helped change the way Yorkshire and the whole UK views sportswear and has promoted a culture of giving, recycling and reusing sports equipment, while breaking down barriers to community participation.
The winners will be announced during the BOCAs 2024, at the Edgbaston Stadium, on Thursday 14 November.
