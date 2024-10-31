College football helmet communications have occurred on unencrypted frequencies: report





One of the many major changes implemented in college football this season was direct communication between coach and player. What was widely hailed as a long overdue reform comes with at least one technological problem. The in-helmet technology that allows one player to communicate with coaches on the field, allowing for timely play calls, takes place on unencrypted frequencies, according to multiple reports. REQUIRED READING:First and 10: Penn State brings Ohio State, Ryan Day now-or-never game sooner than expected The development raises questions about whether discussions between coach and player containing sensitive information from a competitive balance perspective could have been compromised sometime two months into the 2024 season. Athletic reported this on Wednesday that the Big 12 has ordered teams to return their coach-to-player helmet communications equipment so that these snafus can be addressed by GSC, the company that supplied the equipment to all 68 Power Four conference programs for this season. The report added that an issue with freshman technology was discovered during a September 28 game between Arkansas and Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Big 12 is reportedly not investigating allegations of cheating related to problems with the helmet software. “We need to have a game on Saturday afternoon where the integrity is not in question in any way,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said. said to ESPN. “We owe it to the 120 young men on our football team to ensure that this happens, that it is a game of fair competition and that the same rules are enforced.” REQUIRED READING:Bowl projections: Oregon beats No. 1 seed Georgia, two SEC teams enter the College Football Playoff In April, the NCAA's football rules committee approved a measure that would allow a loudspeaker in the helmet of the quarterback and one defensive player on the field, allowing those players to interact with coaches on the sideline or in the press box. It is similar to the helmet communications system that the NFL has used since 1994. The move came after Michigan's highly publicized sign-stealing scandal, in which Wolverine staffers or those working on behalf of the program reportedly personally attended games of upcoming opponents and filmed the sidelines to record the team's signals. Instead of letting coaches and players talk to each other through that helmet communication, college programs for decades relied on hand signals, gestures and large signs to relay a play call.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2024/10/30/college-football-helmet-communication-on-unencrypted-frequencies-big-12/75951235007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos