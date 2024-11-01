Nashville Yards is offering its first homes for sale at The Emory

All 312 apartments are exclusively for sale in the heart of Nashville Yards

Southwest Value Partners, the owner and developer of Nashville Yards, together with StreetLights Residential, its partner in the development of The Emory & The Everett residential towers at Nashville Yards, today announced the launch of residential condominium sales at The Emory. The rental of The Everetts' residential rental units started in mid-October. Southwest Value Partners and StreetLights Residential designed and built the homes at The Emory to provide unparalleled living in the heart of Nashville Yards, with unique access to all that the safe, walkable, convenient, master-planned community has to offer.

Located just off Commerce Street between 9e and 10e Avenues, the one- and two-bedroom and one- and two-bedroom plus den apartments at The Emory feature some of the largest floor plans on the market, ranging from approximately 800 to 1,800 square feet. The 312 homes are designed to provide a high-end living experience with 10-foot ceilings, 8-foot doors, ample closet space, high-end kitchen appliances (80% gas ranges and 20% induction cooktops), dining islands and mudroom-style entrances. The homes also feature spa-quality bathrooms, custom cabinetry, sound systems with SONOS and smart thermostats.

For years we have been asked about the opportunity to own a home in Nashville Yards and we are excited to now offer that option at The Emory, said Cary Mack, Managing Partner, Southwest Value Partners. With both a purchase and rental option, The Emory and The Everett give anyone looking for the authentic Nashville Yards living experience a choice.

Buyers are allocated one secure private parking space per unit, with the option to acquire additional parking spaces. Best-in-class building amenities include a third-floor amenity deck with a resort-style pool, spa, outdoor lounge and grilling stations; pet wash and dog park; fitness center with Technogym equipment and yoga room; game room with billiards, shuffleboard, table tennis, arcade and more; a residential bar; a golf simulator; and co-working space.

Compass Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, serves as the exclusive sales agency for The Emory. The Compass sales team is led by David Dorris and Danielle Helling, under the direction of Hunter Connelly, president of Compass Tennessee.

The Emory offers buyers a unique opportunity in downtown Nashville, luxury, safety, walkability, breathtaking views and world-class design and amenities, all in an incredibly thoughtfully planned living experience in the heart of Nashville Yards, Connelly said. This is truly a unique and exciting opportunity for professionals, investors, empty-nesters and anyone who wants to take advantage of the opportunity to live at Nashville Yards.

Condominium owners at The Emory will enjoy special barrier-free access to all that Nashville Yards has to offer. The residential tower is within walking distance of Nashville's best dining, drinking and entertainment options, with Culaccino, a local gem for authentic Italian cuisine, and Handels Ice Cream both located on the first floor of The Emory. The highlighta state-of-the-art live entertainment venue, Elevate Entertainment Groups EVO cinemasa dinner cinema and experiential entertainment concept, and ICONIX Fitnessa high-end fitness, wellness and recovery club, will all open in 2025. Residents can also enjoy the two acres of open plazas, courtyards and green spaces, including the Ascension Saint Thomas Landing.

The Emory and The Everett are also a short walk from commercial office tenants/employers in Nashville Yards, including Amazon, CAA, Pinnacle Financial Partners, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Bass Berry & Sims, AEG Presents and Messina Touring, among others. Residents and tenants of Nashville Yards will receive priority placement The Goddard Schoolwhich will open in early 2025 and enroll approximately 250 children.

Construction on The Emory will be completed by the end of the year, with the first move-ins already in early 2025.

About Southwest Value Partners and Nashville Yards

Southwest Value Partners, based in Nashville and San Diego, is a privately held real estate investment trust that invests in institutional-quality real estate in growth markets throughout the United States. Southwest Value Partners takes a disciplined and energetic approach to asset acquisitions, operations execution, value creation and asset sales. For more information about Southwest Value Partners, visit www.swvp.com. Nashville Yards is a 19-acre development in the heart of downtown Nashville. When completed, the project will be a walkable, urban community with high-end hospitality amenities, including the luxurious 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional shopping and dining options; a world-class concert hall with a capacity of 4,500 people, The highlightand entertainment offering developed in collaboration with AEG; and Class-A+ office towers and a creative office building anchored by Amazon Nashville and CAA, including a Class-A+ multi-tenant tower that will serve as the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims; residential living, including more than 650 homes across two towers, The Emory and The Everett. The development will also offer more than 3 hectares of open plazas, courtyards and green spaces, including the Ascension Saint Thomas Landing. For more information about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on X and Instagram.

About residential street lighting

StreetLights Residential specializes in new urban apartment homes and mixed-use developments. With in-house development, design and construction expertise, the StreetLights team focuses on custom-built luxury communities that emulate the experience, lifestyle and amenities of urban boutique hotel living. StreetLights has numerous urban infill projects across the country, with more than 14,000 multifamily units in progress in 11 cities across six states. Since StreetLights was founded in 2011, the company has grown to more than 200 employees across its development and construction businesses and has offices in Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.straatlicht.com.

