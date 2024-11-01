Where you can watch live TV channels and live streaming





The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 will be played between November 1 and 3. Here you can watch the tournament live, on TV channels and live streaming. Hong Kong had launched the Cricket Sixes in the 1990s with international sides from all over the world. Unlike the Kerry Packers World Series in the 1970s or the rebel tours of South Africa in the 1980s, the boards had no problem releasing the cricketers for the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes. It started as a small tournament with modified rules, but over time stars from all over the world began to appear representing national sides. The Cricket Sixes was held every year between 1993 and 1997, and then again from 2001 to 2012. Since then, the competition has only been played in 2017 before making a comeback in 2024. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024: Team News There will be 12 teams this time, Australia (led by Dan Christian); Bangladesh (Yasir Ali); England (Ravi Bopara); Hong Kong (Nizakat Khan); India (Robin Uthappa); Nepal (Sundeep Jora); New Zealand (Todd Astle); Oman (Sandeep Gold); Pakistan (Faheem Ashraf); South Africa (JJ Smuts); Sri Lanka (Lahiru Madushanka); and the UAE (Ansh Tandon). The teams are divided into four groups: A (South Africa, New Zealand, Hong Kong); B (Australia, England, Nepal); C (India, Pakistan, UAE); and D (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman). Each team plays against every other team in a round-robin competition format before the top two teams advance to the quarter-finals. This is followed by the semi-finals and the final. There will be bowl matches to determine the rankings of the teams finishing last in each pool, as well as plate semi-finals for the defeated quarter-finalists. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024: Where to Watch Live on TV Channels and Live Streaming Where to watch in India Indian fans can watch the 2024 Hong Kong Cricket Sixes on television Star network. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar And Fan code apps. Where to watch in Britain and Ireland Details not yet available, will be updated as soon as they become available. Where to watch in Australia Details not yet available, will be updated as soon as they become available. Follow Wisden for all cricket updates, including live scoresmatch statistics, quizzes and more. Stay up to date with the latest cricket newsplayer updates, team ranking, match highlights, video analysis And live match odds.

