Vince McKay: 2024 Canada 55+ Games





Check against delivery Mr. Speaker, I rise today to recognize and congratulate the participants who represented Team NT at the 2024 Canada 55+ Games held in Quebec City, Quebec from August 27 to 30, 2024. The Canada 55+ Games provide Team NT the opportunity to participate and compete with other athletes from across Canada. These Games are not only an athletics competition, but also provide participants with the opportunity to participate with their peers in other forms of competition and social activities. Mr. Speaker: Sports, recreation and active living play a critical role in promoting healthier individuals and stronger, more connected communities by addressing the physical, mental, social and economic aspects of well-being. The Government of the Northwest Territories continues to support all residents, including seniors, by providing assistance in attending events such as the Canada 55+ Games. In August, Team NT was represented by 58 participants from five communities across the territory. Representation included three participants from Fort Simpson, 13 from Fort Smith, eight from Hay River, one from Inuvik and 36 from Yellowknife. Team NT participants took part in a variety of events including ice hockey, pickleball, table tennis, scrabble, swimming, curling, cribbage, bowling, bridge, tennis, golf, 8-ball pool and athletics. In total, Team NT brought home 14 medals, including five gold, four silver and five bronze. I would like to give special recognition to Wayne Guy of Yellowknife, who has won three medals in athletics, including gold in the long jump, silver in the 50 meters and another silver in the 100 meters. I would also like to recognize Mike Pickles of Yellowknife who won gold and bronze in table tennis, and Joan and Dennis Bevington, a Fort Smith couple who took home bronze in tennis. Mr. Speaker, I would like to thank the various sporting organizations that played such an important role in selecting and managing the teams that represented the area. I would also like to express my special thanks to Team NT Coordinator, Joan Hirons, for her excellent efforts in organizing and supporting the team during the Games. Finally, Mr. Chairman, I would like to sincerely thank the many volunteers and sponsors for their time and dedication in supporting this event. Whether you are a volunteer, organizer or someone who has helped Team NT in any way, know that your contributions to the team were greatly appreciated. I really hope that everyone who took part in this experience enjoyed it. Thank you, Mr. Speaker.

