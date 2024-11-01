Sports
Lynch delivers late-game heroics for Dover hockey over Exeter
EXETER – Wednesday's Division I field hockey semifinal between No. 2 Dover and No. 3 Exeter lived up to the hype. So much so that Dover senior Erin Lynch thought she was dreaming.
What Lynch did, however, was reality and she helped celebrate the defending Division I state champions.
Lynch, after tying the game with 3:04 left in regulation time, scored the winning goal just 68 seconds into overtime as the Green Wave advanced with a 3–2 win.
“It was just amazing, especially in overtime,” Lynch said. “The game can be over as quickly as you want. I think we all knew this had to happen, and it did.”
In extra time, Dover had possession of the ball and was awarded a penalty corner. Dover's Kaela Robins placed the ball to Lynch, who fired a shot that found the back of the cage.
“I literally thought I was in a dream,” Lynch added. “It was a moment of so much excitement. We all work so hard as a team. I really feel like this match today was a team effort. Everyone contributed and that's what made us so successful.”
Dover head coach Sarah Michaud said the tactic during extra time was to have possession of the ball first and foremost.
“Overtime is all about how long you have possession of the ball, and we couldn't afford any turnovers,” Michaud said. “I said the first team to get a corner is going to win.”
Dover improved to 15-2-1 and will face No. 1 Keene (17-0-1) for the championship on Saturday at Bedford High School. Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m
Keene advanced with a 3-2 win over No. 4 Pinkerton. Dover and Keene did not play in the regular season.
Lynch sends the game to overtime
Trailing 2-1, Michaud called a timeout with 4:07 left in regulation time.
“Our goal was to draw corners, execute shots and ultimately score,” Michaud said.
With just over 3 minutes left on the clock, Robins again gave a pass from a penalty corner to Lynch, who scored the equalizer.
“I think we kind of just knew this was the moment,” Lynch said. “You never know what can happen. It could be the goal that costs you the defeat, or the goal that gives you the victory. And at that moment (after the timeout) we just knew we had to capitalize.”
There were absolutely no hard feelings as Exeter's Elsa Bishop and Lynch embraced in a hug and shared a postgame moment. Bishop said one of the things she is most grateful for playing hockey is the friends she makes along the way.
“(Lynch) is my best friend,” Bishop said. “We've been playing club hockey together since fifth grade. She's such a great captain, such a great leader and such a great friend. That hug at the end was her telling me I did a great job, to keep my head up and we'll see each other soon.”
Deroy delivers another big moment
With 6:15 left in the third quarter, Dover gained momentum when junior Hannah Deroy scored on a penalty corner to revive the Green Wave, cutting Exeter's lead to 2-1.
Michaud likes to call Deroy a 'gamer'.
“When push comes to shove, she's not afraid to take it,” Michaud said. “She's not afraid to work hard, and she's just a hard, hard-working player.”
Dover's Leyden Churchill said the first goal always brings energy.
“We just came together as a team (in the second half) and we knew it had to be done,” Lynch said. “We knew we had to get those goals back, and we executed.”
“And then you think, 'Okay, we're in the game, we're ready,'” Churchill said. “It's just kind of the hype and a little boost that we needed.”
Lynch said the team didn't really get discouraged as the game went on.
Exeter strikes first with two goals in the second quarter
Exeter made it 2-0 at halftime thanks to second-quarter goals from Alexa Zaimes and Olivia Levitsky. The lead remained that way until Deroy, who scored the go-ahead goal in the Dover quarter-final, put Dover on the board.
“We put everything into it, we gave it 100%,” Bishop said. “(Dover) ended up coming out just a little bit quicker.”
“We knew it was going to be a tough battle,” Exeter head coach Deb Grott said. “Dover has a very skilled and fast team. We knew we had to keep up with them, to try to stay one step ahead.”
Four consecutive semifinals for the Blue Hawks
Sure, the Blue Hawks would prefer to play on Saturday, but it's not a season to be disappointed about. It marks the fourth straight season the Blue Hawks have reached the Division I semifinals and won titles in 2021 and 2022.
“The fact that we made it to the semi-finals again, I'm really proud of them and the way they played today,” Grott said. “It makes us proud as coaches. They are hard-working young athletes and young women who come here every day to practice and work very hard.”
At the end of the day, Bishop said the team is very grateful for the experience this year.
“We had a very young team, so I'm excited to watch them over the next few years and see how much they can do,” Bishop said, mentioning Caron, Gloss and more. “They're going to do great things. I really enjoy cheering them on. I love Exeter hockey so much.”
Tale of two halves
Grott said it's always great to score two goals first.
“But you still have the rest of the game where you have to make sure you balance between preventing them from scoring,” Grott said. “Things just didn't go our way this year. Good luck to Dover.”
Churchill, a defender, talked about the differences in each half.
“For us it was a matter of marking,” she said. “Exeter have very talented girls, they have very talented skills. We just had to know we had to have a player because if one came around us it could have been a goal and a dangerous situation.”
Dover goalkeeper Scarlett Gray was credited with five saves, while Gloss had three.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.seacoastonline.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/10/30/lynch-delivers-late-game-heroics-for-dover-field-hockey-over-exeter/75907172007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iran's Supreme Leader threatens US, Israel with 'crushing response' to Israeli attack
- Iowa high school football playoffs scoring round of 16
- Imran Khan's lawyer Intazar Panjutha reinstated after police shooting
- WATCH: Trump holds rally in Gastonia, North Carolina on state's final day of early voting
- Women's tennis wins eighth Skyline Conference championship
- North Korea and Russia explained
- Seasonal affective disorder is a concern associated with loss of daylight
- PTI condemns Imran Khan's 455-day detention, says arrest violates UN rules
- British bike manufacturers hope quality will see them through the potholes in the market.
- Live score, updates from Washington high school football in week nine (1/11/2024)
- Bets on Donald Trump victory and strong U.S. economy boost dollar gains
- Fethullah Gülen: inheritance and succession