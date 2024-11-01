Australia A vs India A Scorecard, Live Updates, Test Openers, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Todd Murphy, Video, Highlights





Coach Andrew McDonald said Australia is likely to land another Test opener only after the completion of both matches in the current series against India A. The only problem? No one really raised their hands on the opening day of the first match, with Sam Konstas and Cameron Bancroft both falling for ducks, while Marcus Harris was dismissed for just seventeen. Watch every ball of the Australia A v India A LIVE and ad-free while playing | Day 2 FRI 10:55 | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer > MATCH CENTER: Australia A vs India A scorecard < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Ducks for Aussie opener candidates | 01:10 Australia Captain Nathan McSweeney, although perhaps initially considered more of an outside shot to get the Test call-up, battled through the first 45 minutes of Day 2 before sending a wide ball into gully – and departed for 39. Given his lack of experience opening the batting in domestic cricket, McSweeney's knock is unlikely to sway the selectors in his favor anymore. WA wonder Cooper Connolly got the Aussies off to a good start on the second day before departing for a well-made 37. Victorian duo Todd Murphy (33) and Fergus O'Neill (13) proved to be a thorn in the side of India As during the second half of the first session, putting on 41 runs for the eighth wicket after a mini collapse. Australia A were eventually bowled out for 195, with an 88-run lead over India A. Touring seamer Mukesh Kumar ended the innings with figures of 6/46, while teammate Prasidh Krishna left the field with 3/59 from his 18 overs. Indian Test hopeful Ruturaj Gaikwad's match went from bad to worse at the start of India As's second innings, with him going to second slip for just five runs after a golden duck in his first hit. O'Neill was the bowler who dismissed Gaikwad, who averaged 44.08 at domestic level before this week's travel match. Gaikwad's opening partner Abhimanyu Easwaran couldn't last much longer and ran himself out after an excellent direct hit from Jordan Buckingham in front of the leg-side wicket. India were at 2/35 after 13 overs and still trailing by 53 runs in the second series. Follow all the action in our live blog below! Can't see the blog? CLICK HERE

