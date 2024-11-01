Who plays football on Thursday evenings? Game, start time for week 9

The 'Thursday Night Football' schedule was packed with divisional matchups, but last week we witnessed an exciting clash between NFC opponents. Week 9 presents an intriguing AFC showdown.

The Houston Texans will comply with the Jets from New York in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Houston (6-2) is off to a great start and sits atop the AFC South standings, while the Jets (2-6) enter the game fighting to stay in contention. New York is in the midst of another tumultuous season, but with the fifth-easiest schedule remaining, the window isn't completely closed.

Here's everything you need to know about the 'Thursday Night Football' game for Week 9.

Who's playing on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight?

How to watch Thursday night football

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video TV channel: Fox 5 (New York market) | Fox 26 (Houston market)

“Thursday Night Football” airs exclusivelyAmazon Prime Video.Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color commentary) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will be on the Amazon broadcast.

Thursday night football preview

The The Jets season has deteriorated quickly. “Gang Green” has dropped five straight games, including three since firing head coach Robert Saleh. This 'TNF' matchup is appropriate for Halloween because the Jets' situation is dark and eerie right now.

Conversely, the Texans have lived up to preseason expectations thus far. Houston comes into this clash at an important place 23-20 win at home over the Indianapolis ColtsThey are in the driver's seat in the AFC South as we reach the halfway point of the regular season. Meanwhile, the Jets enter Week 9 on the back of a brutal one 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets became the first team in NFL History to score at least 20 points, commit no turnovers on offense, and allow fewer than 250 total yards in a game and lose. Previous teams in that scenario had gone 750-0.

The Jets defense returned several starters last week. Haason Reddick has ended its postponement, and Michael Carter II And DJ Reed are back in secondary school. According to FTNthe Jets' defense currently ranks 20th in defensive DVOA after finishing third in the NFL last season.

The Texans' defense has been stellar, ranking eighth in defensive EPA per game and first in defensive success rate. Houston has held four of its last five opponents to 21 points or less and is second in defensive DVOA entering Week 9.

The The Texans running game, led by Joe Mixonwill try to continue productionlie on the ground. Mixon played in four games this season without injuries and dominated in every game. He has averaged 4.9 yards per carry in his career. The 28-year-old running back scored in all four healthy games. The Jets have allowed the 10th most rushing yards to opponents.

Texas quarterbackC.J. Stroud will be without his two best receiving weapons: Nico Collins And Stefon Diggs. Collins has been on injured reserve since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5, and Diggs went down with a non-contact knee injury on Sunday against the Colts.

The Jets will be hungry to get back into the win column for the first time since Week 3.

This will be the third game since taking over the Jets Davante Adams in a trade with the Raiders and his first home for the Jets' flight crew. The Jets delivered Aaron Rodgers with a lot of firepower and pushed all their chips into it. The on-field chemistry between Rodgers and Adams is undeniable. They played together with the Packers for eight seasons. In his last three healthy seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay, Adams finished with at least 100 receptions, 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Jets offense has young stars at running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Slowing down this unit will be a tough task for DeMeco Ryans and the Texans.

The Texans are in the middle of an excellent season, but on Thursday night the Jets are fighting for their season.

