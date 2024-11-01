Racial slurs at a high school football game in Oregon are under investigation





Milwaukie High players said Tillamook players, as well as a referee, repeatedly made racist comments. The match was stopped at halftime.

PORTLAND, Ore. The Oregon School Activity Association (OSAA) is investigating allegations of racist comments during a football game between Tillamook and Milwaukie high schools that led to players deciding not to return to the field at halftime. KGW spoke with two Milwaukie players who said their teammates were repeatedly called the n-word during the game against Tillamook. Javen Smith, a football player at Milwaukie High School, told KGW he heard a Tillamook player call his teammate the n-word after he was knocked down during a play. “It hit me,” Smith said. “As a person of color, it has some influence on me. Smith said he tried not to react and trusted his coaches to take care of the alleged racist comments. As the game goes on, we have teammates that don't even have my skin color, being called the n-word (and) me being called the n-word, Smith recalled. Justin Brandon, leader of the Milwaukie Football Booster Club, said after a player told coaches he was being called a racial slur. They met with the officials and Tillamook coaches in the middle of the field. But that also escalated. The referee said the same racial slur and used the word again even when he was asked not to, Brandon said. The Milwaukie coaching staff wrote a letter to families explaining their decision to withdraw their players from the second half of the game, saying the safety of coaches and athletes is their top priority. Defensive player JaRez James agrees. If we had played any more of that game, I think one of us would have gotten into a fight,” James said, “possibly gotten injured, and I don't want that for the team. Tillamook School District responded to the allegations, saying they are investigating with the Oregon School Activity Association. The district added that if these allegations are true in any way, it would be contrary to their standards and inconsistent with their values ​​as an organization, stating that their goal is to always provide safe spaces to student-athletes. Brandon said racist comments are a statewide problem and hopes OSAA can hold players and staff accountable. You have to be able to coach your players. If a referee ever uses that language, he should never referee a game in the state of Oregon again,” Brandon said. OSAA said they cannot comment on the ongoing investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/osaa-investigation-alleged-racist-remarks-tillamook-milwaukie-high-school-football-game/283-e61853c6-4955-46f8-93a4-7bfc5a101cf7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos