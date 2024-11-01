Ma Long's reflections on his Olympic journey-Xinhua

Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long reacts after receiving the ANOC Prize for Outstanding Sporting Career Award during the 2024 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards Ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on October 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

After receiving the ANOC Outstanding Sporting Career Award, Chinese table tennis great Ma Long reflected on his remarkable Olympic journey from London 2012 to Paris 2024.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) — Amid a gathering of the world's top sports leaders, Chinese table tennis great Ma Long took the stage at the ANOC Awards in Cascais, smiling under a standing ovation as he accepted the Outstanding Sporting Career . award.

Recognized for his extraordinary journey through four Olympic Games, the 36-year-old veteran reflected on the highs, lows and relentless passion that fueled his career.

“In a flash, I relived my entire Olympic journey,” he said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua, after watching highlights from his legendary career on screen.

Ma Long waves to the crowd during the awards ceremony of the men's singles table tennis final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 11, 2016. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Ma's Olympic story began in 2012, when he made his debut in London at the age of 23 and won team gold together with his teammates. Four years later, at the Rio Olympics, he achieved a long-awaited dream by winning his first Olympic gold in singles and capturing his Olympic, World Championship and World Cup Grand Slam titles.

His achievements didn't stop there. At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, he defended his singles title, becoming the first male table tennis player to win back-to-back singles gold and achieve the rare 'double Grand Slam'. By then, Ma had already become an iconic figure in China's illustrious table tennis legacy.

“After winning the team title, I hoped to one day win singles gold on the Olympic stage and kept pushing myself,” he recalls. That long-cherished goal was realized in Rio and marked a highlight in his career.

Ma Long makes a gesture after winning the men's singles final of the table tennis competition against his teammate Fan Zhendong at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

With his victory in Rio, Ma's mentality changed. “After several setbacks, injuries and operations, I no longer focused solely on defending the title. Instead, I focused on how to continue practicing the sport I love,” he said, reflecting on his ambitions before Tokyo . “I just want to keep playing because I love the game.”

In the summer of 2024, Ma embarked on his fourth Olympic journey at the Paris Games, joining the team without the responsibility of competing in singles. Ma returned to a role similar to his 2012 debut and was now the veteran leader, affectionately known as “Captain Dragon” by his teammates and fans. This time, he led a younger generation to defend the Chinese men's team gold, further cementing his legacy as China's most decorated Olympian, with six Olympic gold medals.

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete against Anton Kallberg/Kristian Karlsson of Sweden during the men's table tennis gold medal match between China and Sweden at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 9, 2024 (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

“In many ways, these four Olympic Games feel like life itself,” he said. “You start as a kid and eventually become the 'old kid' again. For any athlete, it feels incredibly satisfying to just step onto the Olympic podium and win gold.”

However, the road to the top was anything but easy. In 2019, Ma suffered a serious knee injury that required surgery, creating uncertainty about his future. With the support of his family, coaches and team, he fought through rehabilitation to regain his form.

Wang Chuqin (1st from right), Ma Long (2nd from right), Fan Zhendong (1st from left) of China and their coach Wang Hao (2nd from left) celebrate after the gold team table tennis match for the men's team at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris Paris, France, on August 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

For Ma, the strength of the Chinese team has always been his greatest source of confidence.

“Of my six Olympic gold medals, four have come from team events. These victories are not just mine, but are the achievements of our entire team.”

In fact, Ma considers 2008, when he was a practice partner at the Beijing Olympics, as his starting point. “Although I trained alone with them, I was able to experience the Olympic atmosphere and see how my teammates, Ma Lin, Wang Liqin and Wang Hao, prepared for the Games. That experience really helped when I started competing in my own Olympic Games. .”

Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long delivers a speech after receiving the ANOC Prize for Outstanding Sporting Career Award during the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards 2024 ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on October 30, 2024. (Xinhua/ Meng Dingbo)

At the ANOC Awards, the host introduced Ma as the “Greatest of All Time” (GOAT) in table tennis. Ma, however, responded with characteristic humility.

“Every era has its own great athletes, and I am fortunate to be one of the best in mine,” he said. “If I were to compete in a different era, there is no guarantee I would do better than those who came before me.”

“I was lucky to find my passion in table tennis at a young age,” he said, sharing his views on the sport. “I hope that through my efforts, this sport will become stronger than ever before.”

For Ma, table tennis is much more than just competition: it is a lifelong commitment.