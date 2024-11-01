WI vs ENG, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch the West Indies vs England series opener





After the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, the West Indies will host England in a three-match ODI series with the opening match on Thursday (October 31). England are frequent visitors to the Caribbean island and this time they will play three ODIs and five T20Is. While it gives them the opportunity to rebuild their white-ball squad and prepare for the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Shai Hope-led West Indies will be expected to also make a statement and continue to find the right pace to save this format. With Jos Buttler sidelined at the last minute due to unsatisfactory progress in rehabilitation due to a calf injury, Liam Livingstone will lead the side in the three ODIs. The England squad will be without Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, who have been rested, while all-rounder Sam Curran is making a comeback (after being ruled out of the ODIs in home country Australia). The visitors have three fresh faces in the form of Rehan Ahmed, Michael-Kyle Pepper and Jafer Chohan. Chohan and Ahmed will be tested to see if they can succeed Adil Rashid in the future. On the batting front, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, etc. provide plenty of batting depth, but the responsibility will fall on experienced campaigners such as Livingstone, Phil Salt and Curran. For WI, Sherfane Rutherford has adapted and will form the core of the hosts' batting line-up along with captain Hope. However, others will also need to stand up straight. Their bowling is well oiled and experienced with the presence of Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, etc. Both teams will be desperate to get a 1-0 lead in the first ODI. When is the first ODI match between West Indies and England? The West Indies vs England 1st ODI will be played on Thursday (October 31). Which stadium will host the first ODI match between West Indies and England? The West Indies vs England 1st ODI will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. What time does the West Indies vs England 1st ODI start? The first ODI match between West Indies and England will start at 11:30 PM (IST). Where can you watch the first ODI match between West Indies and England on TV? The first ODI match between West Indies and England will not be telecast live in India. Where can you watch the West Indies vs England 1st ODI on OTT? The West Indies vs England 1st ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. West Indies: Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde England: Philip Salt, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone (c), Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, John Turner, Jafer Chohan

