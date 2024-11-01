



FLUSHING, NY – Second-seeded Hunter defeated top-seeded and defending champion Baruch 5-4 to win the 2024 CUNYAC/HSS Women's Tennis Championship on Thursday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The Hawks turned the tables on the Bearcats, who defeated Hunter 5-1 in the 2023 championship and also defeated the Hawks 5-4 during the regular season this fall. For Hunter (7-5), it marks the third conference championship in the past five seasons and the program's 24th national title. Hunter and Baruch (12-2) have met in each of the last five CUNYAC women's tennis finals. The Hawks automatically earn the CUNYAC berth for next spring's NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Championship. Sophomore Hunter Julia Aksamenova was named Most Valuable Player of the Championship. The Hawks led 2-1 after a double play. Sree Kol And Sara Novo recorded an 8-6 victory over number 2, with Sara Contreras And Ava Cooper winning 8-1 on number 3. Baruch's double point came on number 1 axle Ava disguise And Natalie Bergmann recorded an 8-0 victory. Aksamentova outlived Baruch's Maria Calvo 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-4) at No. 4 singles with the score tied at 4-4 to clinch the match and the title for the Hawks. Baruch earned points on the top three singles flights. Deguzman was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 1, while Bergmann won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2. Aishika Yadav was a 6-0, 6-4 win over No. 3. Hunter was victorious at Nos. 5 and 6 singles. Kolla recorded a 7-5, 6-2 victory over No. 5, while Summer Nietubicz won at number 6 6-0, 6-0. 2024 CUNYAC/HSS Women's Tennis Championship, MVP Julia Aksamenova 2024 CUNYAC/HSS Women's Tennis Runner-up Baruch ABOUT THE CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (CUNYAC) The City University of New York Athletic Conference (CUNYAC) is an NCAA Division III and NJCAA Division III conference with 14 members spanning all five boroughs of New York City. Since its official founding in 1987, the conference has been among the leaders in Division III with initiatives that focus as much on the student as the athlete in the student-athlete category. The conference sponsors 19 four-year college championships, 13 community college championships, the Michael Steuerman Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner, the Basketball Press Luncheon, the SAAC Leadership and Coaches Rules Seminars, a CUNY-Wide Intramurals Championship Series and the CUNYAC Golf Classic. With the help of four corporate sponsors, the conference has had a competitive edge. CUNYAC boasts award-winning publications, award-winning events, unparalleled television coverage and one of the best websites in Division III, while continually seeking ways to improve the quality of the athletics experience. For the latest news about the CUNY Athletic Conference, log on tocunyathletics.com the official site of the CUNY Athletic Conference. Also become a follower of the CUNYAC on Instagram (@CUNYAC), Twitter(@CUNYAC) and YouTube (@CUNY Athletics Conference), and “LIKE” us on Facebook (CUNY Athletics Conference).

