



The big day has arrived for Coffs Table Tennis Club and Coffs Harbor Over-50s Table Tennis Club, playing newly installed equipment for the first time. Coffs Harbor member Gurmesh Singh joined enthusiastic club members at their Harbor Drive home to celebrate the special occasion. Earlier this year, Coffs Table Tennis Club received a $2,500 grant from the NSW Government under the Local Sport Grant Program for welcome upgrades. These include the purchase of an additional table, net/post set and court fencing. The new equipment was installed this week, much to the delight of everyone at both clubs. It's fantastic to be here at the home of table tennis in Coffs Harbor to share this exciting moment with the players and their supporters, Mr Singh said. These are welcome upgrades that will be hugely beneficial to the clubs and our community in the years to come. The Local Sport Grant Program is all about funding grassroots sport to help improve sporting facilities, increase accessibility and host new events and programmes. Coffs Table Tennis Club and the Over-50s Table Tennis Club are keen to facilitate the future growth of the sport in the city.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://australianseniorsnews.com.au/news/big-win-for-coffs-over-50s-table-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

