Undefeated Watertown field hockey team gets second place in the 2024 state tournament





The Raiders will attempt to hoist the MIAA Field Hockey State Championship trophy for the fourth straight year in 2o24. (Photo by Charlie Breitrose) The Watertown High School field hockey team competes in the Div. 3 MIAA State Tournament in the unusual position of being the second seed despite finishing the regular season undefeated. Watertown will host a Round of 32 match at Victory Field on a day and time to be determined against the winner of the Falmouth vs. Tewsbury match, which will be played in Falmouth on Friday, November 1 at 4:00 p.m. The Raiders are the three-time defending champions, completing their schedule with 17 wins and no losses or ties, extending the program's undefeated streak to 92 games and sitting at No. 1 in the rankings. Boston sphere's final regular season poll. Watertown will be the second seed in the State bracket, behind fellow undefeated team Sandwich, who finished 20-0 and are in third place in the standings. Sphere. The MIAA seeding is based on the Power rankingswhich uses the average margin of victory and opponent rating to determine tournament rankings. Sandwich had a slightly better winning margin (2.8500 to Watertown's 2.8235) and a better opponent ranking (0.3706 compared to -0.0536). Watertown and Sandwich have clashed in recent tournaments, with the Raiders emerging victorious three consecutive years: in the semifinals in 2023 and in the finals in 2022 and 2021. The third seed in the 2024 tournament is Watertown's opponent from last year's state finals: Newburyport. If both teams make it that far, the teams will meet in the semi-finals this year. The winner of Watertown's Round of 32 match will face the winner of Blackstone Valley and St. Mary's, who play on Saturday, November 2. If they advance, the Raiders will host every match through Round of 8 and the quarterfinals. The state semifinals and finals will be played at a neutral site at a location chosen by the MIAA. The expected date of the State Finals is Friday, November 15 or Saturday, November 16.

