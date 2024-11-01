No. 12 Women's Hockey downs Syracuse 3-2 in overtime – Penn State





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The No. 12 Penn State womens ice hockey team captured their first Atlantic Hockey America victory of the season with a 3-2 overtime win over Syracuse on Friday night. HOW IT HAPPENED A rebound pass by Alyssa Machado fell into the stick of Kendall Butze as she then was able to lace the opening goal of the game with 1:18 remaining in the first period to put Penn State ahead 1-0.

Tatum White broke away from the Nittany Lion defense at center ice and rocketed a goal to tie the game up at 1-1 with 15:52 remaining in the second period.

The Syracuse attack continued later in the period as a shot by Jocelyn Filia from in front of the blue line landed into the stick of Klara Jandusikova as she tapped the puck into the net to give the Orange a 2-1 lead.

A pass by Leah Stecker in the Nittany Lion defensive zone fell in the stick of Maddy Christian as she drove close to the goalie and flipped her shot into the net to even the score at 2-2 with 5:52 remaining in the third period.

The game was sent into overtime where Brianna Brooks received the puck from Stecker in the top left circle as she nailed the game-winner with 2:59 remaining in the frame to secure the 3-2 victory. GOALTENDERS Junior Katie DeSa recorded 14 saves on 16 shots launched at her. Her record improved to 6-3-0 on the year.

Syracuse goalie Allie Kelley tallied 35 saves as her record dropped to 1-8-0 on the year. STATS AND NOTES The overtime win is the Nittany Lions 12 th overtime victory in program history with the last coming on February 3, 2024, when Penn State defeated Mercyhurst 3-2.

This is the seventh time the Nittany Lions have won the first game of conference play in program history.

Brooks captured her 91 st career point with her goal tonight and fourth goal of the season. She has tallied six points in the last four games.

The Nittany Lions went 1-5 on the power-play while holding Syracuse to going 0-3.

Syracuse leads the all-time series 31-13-8.

Stecker recorded her first multi-point game of the season with a pair of assists on the day.

Nicole Hall captured her first collegiate assist.

Penn State improves to 8-3-0 overall and 1-0-0 in AHA play while Syracuse drops to 2-8-0 overall and 0-1-0 in AHA play. UP NEXT The Nittany Lions look for the sweep of the Orange on Friday, November 1. Puck-drop is set for 3 p.m. Get all of the latest updates on Penn State women’s ice hockey by following @PennStateWHKY on Twitter, “liking” the Penn State Women’s Ice Hockey page on Facebook and following @pennstatewhky on Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2024/10/31/no-12-womens-hockey-defeats-syracuse-3-2-in-overtime The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos