Table tennis GOAT Ma Long reveals no plans to retire yet, looks back on the last Olympic Games





Ma Long's most memorable matches Ma has been playing international tournaments for more than 15 years and attended the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games as a training and sparring partner, although he did not participate in the competition. That was preparation for his actual debut four years later at London 2012, which he says is his most meaningful and memorable tournament from his Olympic career. “I was very nervous before the match,” he recalls. “The Olympics were different from other tournaments in the past, even the World Championships, because regardless of whether you are into sports, everyone watches the Olympics, so I felt a lot of pressure. “What's interesting is that at the time I thought to myself, 'wow, if I win this, I won't be afraid to participate in other tournaments in the future', so that (team gold medal) was the most meaningful to me .about the Olympic Games.” More recently, after taking gold in Paris, Ma returned home to compete in the WTT China smash 2024 held in his home city of Beijing, where he came second. His two children were able to see him compete in person for the first time. “I felt there was a big opportunity because even though my children knew I played table tennis, they had never seen me play rather personal,” he says. “Since it happened to be in Beijing, where no event has been held for so long, I wanted them to experience the charm of table tennis and enjoy the atmosphere. “I also felt that I wouldn't have many more opportunities to represent my country internationally, and if it hadn't been in Beijing, I might not have even taken part. So all kinds of reasons made me want to perform well there and enjoy wanted to enjoy my table.” tennis. “I thought to myself: the Olympics are over, I am representing myself, I hope to show my best in front of my children and my own audience. It felt like the best tournament I have played in the last two years.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/exclusive-table-tennis-goat-ma-long-reveals-no-plans-to-retire-yet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos