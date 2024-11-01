Sports
Thursday Night Football odds, NFL prediction, spread: Texans vs. Jets picks by Houston expert on 43-30 run
The Week 9 NFL schedule kicks off with Thursday Night Football as the New York Jets (2-6) host the Houston Texans (6-2) in a primetime battle. The Jets are in a slump and have lost five in a row. Last week, New York lost to the New England Patriots 25-22. As for the Texans, they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 last time out. According to the Jets vs. injury report. Texans have both ruled out Houston receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) and Jets linebacker CJ Mosley (neck).
Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in New York is at 8:15 PM ET. New York is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Jets odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43, one more than the opener. Make sure you do this before watching Jets vs. Capturing Texans picks check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, given his mastery of the picks involving Houston.
A former head writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines an extensive network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed at Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, with a score of 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas matchup picks form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He is also 43-30-4 (+999) on his last 77 ATSNFL picksinvolving the Texans. Anyone who follows sports books and apps has seen strong returns.
Now Hartstein has joinedTexans vs. Jets and coveted NFL picks and predictions have just been revealed. That's possible head over to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL OddsandNFL betting odds for Jets vs. Texans:
- Texans vs. Jets spread: New York -2.5
- Texans vs. Jets over/under: 43 points
- Texans vs. Jets moneyline: New York -137, Houston +117
- HOU: Texans are 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 against the over
- NYJ: Jets are 2-6 ATS and 4-4 to the Over
- Texans vs. Jets picks: Check out the picks at SportsLine
Why the Texans can provide coverage
Houston's offense is led by quarterback CJ Stroud. The 23-year-old is seventh in the NFL in passing yards (1,948) and tied for 10th in passing touchdowns (11). In his final appearance, Stroud went 25 of 37 for 285 yards and one passing touchdown. Houston ranks ninth in the league in total offense (351.4) and eighth in passing offense (232.5).
Running back Joe Mixon has also been a key contributor to the offense. Mixon runs with power and has the contact balance to gain meters after contact. He ranks 12th in the NFL in rushing yards (503) with 115 receiving yards and six total touchdowns. Mixon has rushed for over 100 rushing yards in three straight games. In his last outing, he had 102 rushing yards and one touchdown.See who you can support at SportsLine.
Why the Jets can cover
Receiver Garrett Wilson has taken his game to the next level in recent weeks. Wilson has been a consistent playmaker for New York because of his crafty route-running and safe hands. The Ohio State product is second in the NFL in receptions (51) and ranks sixth in receiving yards (573) with three touchdowns. In the loss to the Patriots, he finished with five catches for 113 yards.
In running back Breece Hall, New York has a dual-threat weapon in the backfield. Hall thrives in open space and can be difficult to bring down. In 2024, the Iowa State product tallied 428 rushing yards, 316 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. He finished with more than 50 rushing yards in five games this season. He recorded 80 rushing yards in Week 8.See who you can support at SportsLine.
How to watch Texans vs. Makes Jets choices
Hartstein has analyzed Texans vs. Jets from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning under the total, he's also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping over one side of the spread. Find out what it is and which team you should support at SportsLine.
So who wins Jets vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football, and what critical x-factor will cause one side of the spread to be hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. Texans running backs, all from the expert who is 43-30 in picks involving Houstonand find out.
