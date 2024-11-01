Utah State Men's Tennis goes to Utah, invitation for two days of competition





LOGAN, Utah –Utah State men's tennis continues its 2024 fall schedule by heading to Salt Lake City to compete in two days of competition at the Utah Invitation from Friday, November 1 through Saturday, November 2. Utah State men's tennis continues its 2024 fall schedule by heading to Salt Lake City to compete in two days of competition at the Utah Invitation from Friday, November 1 through Saturday, November 2. HEAD COACH AARON PAAJANEN “We've had some free time between tournaments to work on things we need to improve. This weekend will be another good test to see where we are at.” MEET INFORMATION Date: Friday November 1 to Saturday November 2

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Location: George S. Eccles Tennis Center LAST TIME Utah State Senior Men's Tennis David Martirosian highlighted the Aggies weekend during the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Men's Mountain Regional Championships that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Thursday, October 17 through Saturday, October 19. Martirosian advanced to the round of 16 and collected four wins. On the first day of the competition, Martirosian achieved two consecutive set wins in the qualifying rounds of 64 and 32 to enter the main draw. Sophomore Mohammed Alcotop received a bye in the round of 64 and achieved a straight-sets victory in the round of 32 to enter the main draw. Freshmen Roman Venger fell in straight sets in the round of 64. In doubles, senior Sergi Micó Fenollar and Venger recorded an 8-2 victory, while the duo of Martirosian and Alkotop were defeated 8-5 in the round of 64. During the second day, Fenollar won went 1-1, winning in the round of 64 but losing in the round of 32. Martirosian went 2-0 on the day as he recorded wins in the round of 64 and the round of 32. However, Alkotop fell in the round of 64 In doubles, Fenollar and Venger lost in the round of 32. The Aggies' run ended on the third day when Martirosian was defeated in straight sets in the singles round of 16. FOLLOW LONG Fans can follow the USU men's tennis team on Twitter @USUMensTennis, on Facebook at /UtahStateMensTennis or on Instagram at USUMensTennis. Aggie fans can also follow Utah State's athletics program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics and on Instagram, @USUAthletics. -USU-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utahstateaggies.com/news/2024/10/31/utah-state-mens-tennis-heads-to-utah-invite-for-two-days-of-competition.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos