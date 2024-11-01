Tennis continues with fall season at UB Indoor Invitation





SYRACUSE, NY After a successful performance at last weekend's Big Red Invitation, the Syracuse University women's tennis team returns to the court this weekend for the UB Indoor Invitation. Buffalo will host the tournament Nov. 1-3 at the Miller Tennis Center. After a successful performance at last weekend's Big Red Invitation, the Syracuse University women's tennis team returns to the court this weekend for the UB Indoor Invitation. Buffalo will host the tournament Nov. 1-3 at the Miller Tennis Center. Scouting of the UB Indoor Invitation The Dutch team starts the tournament with matches on Friday at 5 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. start on Saturday and an afternoon start on Sunday. Four Syracuse players will participate in the tournament – Shiori Ito , Nelly Knezkova , Constance Levivier And Serafima Shastova . The other teams participating in the event are Buffalo, George Washington, Niagara and St. John's. About Orange Syracuse is having a 10-11 season this spring. This fall, the Dutch brought back four players from last year's team and welcomed two newcomers. Miyuka Kimoto is back for her final year with the Dutch team, after eleven doubles victories and ten singles victories in the spring. She earned her first ACC Player of the Week Award last March and was ranked No. 24 in the ITA preseason singles rankings. Also back as a senior for the Dutch team Shiori Ito who checked in at number 44 alongside Kimoto in the ITA preseason doubles rankings. She has won 31 doubles singles matches in her career, including 27 doubles victories. Anastasia Sysoeva returns for her second year at 'Cuse as a junior. In her debut campaign last year, she finished with a 12-6 singles record, including six wins against ACC opponents. Another returning junior for the Dutch team is Constance Levivier who recorded six victories in singles and doubles last spring.

Syracuse welcomes two new faces this fall – Nelly Knezkova And Serafima Shastova . Knezkova earned All-Big West Second Team honors in singles last season in Hawaii, where she played at Nos. 1 and 2. In her lone year at Jacksonville State, Shastova won 12 singles matches en route to earning First Team All-ASUN and ASUN Freshman of the Year honors. Head coach Younes Limam returns for his 11th season at the helm of the Dutch team. Jacqueline Calla is in her second season as an assistant coach. Shastova wins ITA New England Regionals Sophomore Serafima Shastova won the singles event at the ITA New England Regionals on October 10-15, becoming the fourth 'Cuse player to do so under head coach Younes Limam . Shastova won six matches to take the title, including a three-set final. With the title, Shastova secured a spot in the singles competition of the NCAA Individual Championships, which Baylor will host from November 19 to 24. This season, Shastova is now 12-1 in singles and has won 14 sets with a score of 6-2 or better. Big red success Syracuse had a strong performance at the Big Red Invitation last weekend, as the Dutch went 12-0 in singles and 24-1 in singles sets. Shiori Ito , Nelly Knezkova And Constance Levivier won all three of their singles matches in straight sets and lost only 37 games combined over 18 sets. Serafima Shastova also went 3-0 in singles during the event. The Dutch team added four doubles victories through four different combinations. UB Indoor Invitation Briefing

Tournament details: November 1-3 | Buffalo, NY | Miller Tennis Center

