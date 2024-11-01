Indian Sports Report, November 1: Bogey-free Pranavi is ranked 29th in Riyadh





GOLF Bogey-free Pranavi ranks 29th in Riyadh Indian golfer Pranavi Urs opened with a bogey-free 2-under 70 to place her T-29 at the end of the first round of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF Riyadh. Pranavi, a late draw, has had a decent season, making four Top 10s and finishing tied for 15th in her home event, the Women's Indian Open, last week. She started from tenth place and had one birdie on each side of the Riyadh Golf Course. Diksha Dagar was T-67 at 1-over 73 with three birdies and four bogeys when she also started on the tenth tee. -PTI TABLE TENNIS India is participating in the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup with 16 teams India will compete alongside 15 other teams in the second edition of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup for the Guoliang-Srling Trophy. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Friday unveiled the line-up of 16 elite teams for the tournament to be held in Chengdu, China, from December 1 to 8. Host country China is the defending champion. The other 14 participating teams are: Australia, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Sweden and the United States of America (USA). The tournament has three phases, with phase 1 consisting of 16 teams, divided into four groups of four. This comprehensive format, with a total of 52 matches across all stages (24 in Stage 1, 24 in Stage 2 and 4 in Stage 3), ensures that the eventual champions must demonstrate both consistency throughout the round-robin stages and excellence in the knockout phase. ITTF said in a press release. -PTI ARCHERY The archers of the Bengal Archery Academy shine Jhargram's Bengal Archery Academy has clinched the overall team championships and bagged 18 medals, including four gold and eight silver at the 68th State School Games. The Academy also emerged victorious in the men's and women's team championships, a release said. Twenty-three archers from the Academy have also been part of the 48-member West Bengal squad for the upcoming 68th National School Games Archery Competition in Nadiad, Gujarat, the statement said. The archers include Sion Samant, Mohammed Kamran and Anjali Kumari. West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas congratulated the officials, coaches and support staff of the Academy and hoped that they would bring more laurels at the national level. -PTI HOCKEY Laxmi stars in Mata Rukmani's victory against Government Girls School Laxmi Kashyap scored three goals to help Mata Rukmani Government Senior Secondary School, Chhattisgarh, to a 5-0 win over Government Girls School, Ghumanhera, in a super league match of the Charanjit Rai 30th Nehru girls' hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Friday. Sumani Kashyap and Parmeshwari Sodhi scored the remaining goals. The result (super competition):

GM Patel Kanya Vidyalaya, Jamnagar, 3 (Archana ala, Niyati Ben Parmar, Sanjana Ben) bt GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram, 1 (Dilna Dineshan). Odisha Naval Tata Academy, Bhubaneswar, 9 (Sheetal Yadav 3, Janhabi Bada, Ahalya Lakra, Liona Lakra, Yashoda Meravi, Drupati Naik, Supriya) bt Thousand Hockey Legs, 0. Mata Rukmani Government SSS, Chhattisgarh, 5 (Laxmi Kashyap 3, Sumani Kashyap, Parmeshwari Sodhi) bt Government Girls SSS, Ghumanhera, Delhi, 0. – Kamesh Srinivasan TENNIS Bopanna and Ebden lose quarter-finals Sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic defeated third seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 7-6(13), 7-5 in the doubles quarterfinals of the 6,946,835-player ATP Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France. The Indo-Aussie pair collected 180 ATP points and 47,580. In the $60,000 ITF women's event in Hamburg, Germany, Riya Bhatia reached the doubles final with Lian Tran of the Netherlands. The results: 6,946,835 ATP, Paris, France Doubles (quarter-finals): Wesley Koolhof (Ned & Nikola Mektic (Cro) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 7-6(13), 7-5. $267,082 WTA, Jiujiang, China Doubles (quarter-finals): Guo Hanyu (Chn) & Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) bt Arianne Hartono (Ned) & Prarthana Thombare 6-4, 6-2. 148,625 Challenger, Bratislava, Slovakia Doubles (semi-finals): Nicolas Barrientos (Col) & Julian Cash (GBR) bt Rithvik Bollipalli & Arjun Kadhe 2-4 (retired); Quarter-finals: Rithvik & Arjun bt Robin Haase (Ned) & Lucass Medler (Aut) 7-5, 6-4; Lukas Pokorny (Svk) & Michael Vrbensky (Czech Republic) with Guido Andreozzi (Arg) & Sriram Balaji 6-2, 7-5. $133,250 Challenger, Seoul, Korea Doubles (Quarterfinals): Nam Ji Sung (KOR) & Joshua Paris (GBR) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Niki Poonacha 6-1, 6-3; Saketh Myneni & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Jeong Yeong-Seok & Park Uisung (Kor) 6-3, 6-1. $41,000 Challenger, Brazzaville, Congo Singles (quarter-finals): Filip Jianu (Rou) vs. Karan Ssingh 6-4, 6-2; Gonzalo Oliveira (Ven) with Dev Javia 6-4, 6-3; Pre-quarterfinals: Karan Singh vs Florent Bax (Fra) 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles (semi-final): Florent Bax (Fra) & Karan Singh bt Benjamin Lock & Courtney Lock (Zim) 2-6, 6-3, [10-5]. $15,000 ITF Men, Kayseri, Turkey Singles (Pre-Quarter-Finals): Salvador Price (Col) v Chirag Duhan 6-2, 7-6(3). $60,000 ITF Women, Sydney, Australia Singles (Pre-Quarterfinals): Erika Sema (Jpn) bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 7-6(1). Doubles (semi-final): Destanee Aiava & Maddson Inglis (Aus) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-2, 6-0; Quarter-finals: Shrivalli & Vaidehi bt Alexandra Bozovic & Belle Thompson (Aus) 6-4, 7-6(4). $60,000 ITF women, Hamburg, Germany Doubles (semi-finals): Riya Bhatia & Lian Tran (Ned) bt Conny Perrin (Sui) & Anita Wagner (BIH) 6-3, 0-6, [10-4]; Quarter-finals: Riya & Lian bt Jesika Maleckova & Miriam Skoch (Czech Republic) 7-5, 4-6, [10-5]. – Kamesh Srinivasan

