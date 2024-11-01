Know which team is on top

Sports
The 20th edition of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament will see 12 teams compete for the title in 29 matches played at the Mission Road Ground in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 started on November 1 and will continue until November 3 in Hong Kong.
The six-a-side tournament, organized by Cricket Hong Kong, returned after seven years, with South Africa beating Pakistan by two wickets in the last edition in 2017.
The 20th edition of the tournament will feature 12 teams, divided into four groups, competing for the title in a total of 29 matches, with the final set to take place on November 3 at 1:55 PM IST.
Pool A has South Africa, New Zealand And Hong-Kong while Australia, England And Nepal are in Pool B. Pool C contains archrivals India, Pakistan And UAE of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh And Oman in Pool D rounds out the list of 12 teams.
Each team will play one match against the other two teams in the group in a single round-robin format during the competition phase. The two best teams from each group will play the quarter-finals after the competition phase from November 2.
The third-placed teams from all four groups play in the Bowl competition. The Bowl competition will also feature a one-match competition format between the four teams, with the first and second placed teams playing the Bowl final after the competition.
The teams that win the quarter-finals will progress to the semi-finals and the final of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 Cup will be played between the teams that come top in the last four legs.
The sides that lose their respective last eight matches will play in the Plate semi-finals, with the victorious sides meeting in the Plate final.
All matches in the five-a-side competition will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 points table format
Teams receive a maximum of two points for a win and none for a defeat.
The Net execution rate (NRR) will decide the fate of the teams tied on the same points by ranking them higher.
Know the latter Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 points table and standings.
Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 points table and standings
Swimming pool A
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Competitions
|
Won
|
Lost
|
No result
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
South Africa
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
7,468
|
2
|
Hong-Kong
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0.063
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-7,381
Swimming pool B
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Competitions
|
Won
|
Lost
|
No result
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
Nepal
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
6,218
|
2
|
Australia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
5,667
|
3
|
England
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|-6,060
Swimming pool C
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Competitions
|
Won
|
Lost
|
No result
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
Pakistan
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
3,136
|
2
|
UAE
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-2.167
|
3
|
India
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-4.367
Swimming pool D
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Competitions
|
Won
|
Lost
|
No result
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
4,507
|
2
|
Bangladesh
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1,333
|
3
|
Oman
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-6,441
