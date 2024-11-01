Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard Week 11





The regular high school football season in Tennessee concludes with Week 11 on Thursday and Friday across the state. Here are the scores from the 11th week of the 2024 TSSAA football season. Note: All games marked * indicate a Tennessee High School football game. Stream Tennessee HS football games live on NFHS Network TSSAA Football Scores: Week 11 Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard East Tennessee Anderson Co. 47, South-Doyle 13 (Thu) * Bledsoe Co. 27, Oneida 0 (Thu) * Cleveland 28, Hardin Valley 0 (Thu) * Eagleton 47, Cumberland Gap 12 (Thu) * Gibbs 35, Knoxville Fulton 6 (Thu) * Grainger 49, Volunteer 35 (Thurs) * Happy Valley 38, West Greene 0 (Thu) * Hixson 27, East Ridge 20 (Thu) * Jefferson Co. 34, William Blount 14 (Thu) * Jellico 42, Hancock Co. 0 (autumn) * Knoxville Carter 49, Seymour 14 (Thu) * Loudon 18, Red Bank 13 (Thu) * Maryville 28, Farragut 21 (Thu) * Northview Academy 48, Sullivan East 9 (Thu) * South Greene 35, Hampton 20 (Thu) * Tellico Plains 50, Wartburg Central 8 (Thu) * Tyner 20, Meigs Co. 14 (Thurs) * West Ridge 38, Morristown East 27 (Thu) * York Institute 18, Polk Co. 13 (Thurs) * Bradley Central in Bearden * Knoxville Grace at Boyd Buchanan * Freshwater near Brainerd * Oak Ridge near Campbell Co. * Southeast Whitfield, GA in Chattanooga Grace Lookout Valley at Chattanooga Prep* Union Co. in Cherokee Pigeon Forge in Claiborne* Morristown West at Cocke Co. * Chuckey-Doak at Gatlinburg-Pittman* Elizabethton in Greeneville* Clinton at Heritage Friendship Christian at King's Academy * Alcoa at Kingston * Baylor at Knoxville Catholic* Knoxville Central at Knoxville Halls* Lakeway Christian in Knoxville Webb* Churns in Lenoir City* Lipscomb Academy at McCallie * Chattanooga Central at McMinn Central* Cosby at North Greene* Chattanooga Christian at Notre Dame* Halfway to Oakdale * Dollars at Oliver Springs * Howard at Ooltewah * Knoxville West at Powell* East Hamilton at Rhea Co. * Coal field at Rockwood * Copper basin at Sale Creek* Dobyns Bennett on Science Hill* Austin East at Scott * Giles Co. at Sequatchie Co. * Cumberland Co. in Sequoyah David Crockett at Sevier Co. * Soddy Daisy at Signal Mountain * CAK at Silverdale * Harriman at Sunbright * Daniel Boone at Tennessee* Cloudland at Unaka * Johnson Co. at Unicoi Co. * McMinn Co. in Walker Valley* South Pittsburg in Whitwell* Middle Tennessee Antioch 55, LaVergne 6 (Thu) * Clarksville 50, Clarksville Northeast 7 (Thu) * Coffee Co. 19, Blackman 14 (Thu) * Cookeville 51, Wilson Central 0 (Thu) * CPA 41, Davidson Academy 10 (Thu) * Creek Wood 43, Witte Huis 35 (Thu) * 37 East Robertson, Jackson Co. 0 * Forrest 34, Fayetteville 32 (Thu) * Green Hill 12, Mount Juliet 10 (Thu) * Greenbrier 14, Montgomery Central 12 (Thu) * 34 Harpeth, Hickman Co. 22 (Thu) * Lebanon 49, Gallatin 31 (Thu) * Lewis Co. 41, Waverly 0 (Thu) * Loretto 28, Mount Pleasant 12 (Thu) * Marion Co. 76, Cascade 7 (Thurs) * Marshall Co. 24, Pearl Cohn 21 (Thu) * Nashville Christian 36, DCA 0 (Thu) * Oakland 36, Riverdale 21 (Thu) * Rossview 24, Kenwood 0 (Thu) * Smyrna 37, Cane Ridge 8 (Thu) * Station Camp 37, Whites Creek 6 (Thu) * Summertown 14, East Hickman 6 (Thu) * Upperman 44, DeKalb Co. 13 (Thurs) * White Co. 40, Livingston Academy 0 (Thu) * Springfield at Beech * MBA at Brentwood Academy* Hillsboro at Centennial* Mount Juliet Christian at Clarksville Academy* Dickson Co. in Clarksville Northwest* Gordonsville at Clay Co. * Eagleville at Cornersville* MTCS at Ezell-Harding * JPII to OUT * Nashville Overton at Franklin * Columbia Academy at Franklin Grace* BGA at Goodpasture * Henry Co. in Hendersonville* McEwen at Houston Co. * Portland on Hunters Lane * Collinwood in Huntland* Summit for Independence * Glencliff at James Lawson * West Creek at Kirkwood* Cheatham Co. at Lawrence Co. Wayne Co. at Liberty Creek Columbia in Lincoln Co. * Stewarts Creek at McGavock* Smith Co. in Monterey* Page on Nolensville * Hollow Rock-Bruceton at Perry Co. * Grundy Co. at Pickett Co. Brentwood at Ravenwood* Jo Byrns at Red Boiling Springs * Moore Co. in Richland * Rockvale near Siegel* Franklin Co. in Spring Hill * Macon Co. at Stone Memorial * East Nashville in Stratford* Stewart Co. at Sycamore * Shelbyville and Tullahoma* Father Ryan at Warren Co. Community in Watertown* Providence Christian at Webb School Trousdale Co. in Westmoreland * Fairview at WH Heritage * West Tennessee Adamsville 23, Camden 20 (Thu) * Arlington 21, Cordova 13 (Thu) * Bolton 1, Frederick Douglass 0 * Crockett Co. 51, Fayette-Ware 8 (Thu) * Dyer Co. 59, Haywood 27 (Thu) * Fairley 40, Mitchell 0 (Thu) * Hillcrest 21, Oakhaven 20 (Thu) * Huntingdon 38, Peabody 21 (Thu) * JCM 50, Gibson Co. 0 (Wed) * KIPP Memphis Collegiate 30, Trezevant 16 (Thu) * Kirby 20, Ridgeway 0 (Thu) * 35 Lexington, Hardin Co. 14 (Thurs) * MASE 28, Memphis Middle College 10 (Thu) * McNairy Central 63, Scotts Hill 6 (Thu) * Melrose 41, Millington 6 (Thu) * Memphis Westwood 1, BT Washington 0 * Milan 31, Riverside 20 (Thu) * Obion Co. 36, Craigmont 6 (you) MUS at Briarcrest* South wind in Brighton * Jackson North Side at Chester Co. * Ensworth at Christian Brothers* Halls in Gleason * Dresden near Greenfield * Fayette Academy at Harding Academy * Collierville in Houston* South Fulton near Humboldt* Trinity Christian at Jackson Christian* South Gibson at Jackson South Side* Memphis Overton in Kingsbury* Hamilton at Lakeland Prep* Bolivar Central at Liberty Magnet * Middleton at Manassas* Munford at Memphis Central* ECS at Northpoint Christian * Memphis East in Raleigh, Egypt * Dyersburg at Ripley* St. George's in St. Benedict (Thu) * FACS at Tipton-Rosemark * Lake Co. in Union City* Lausanne at USJ * McKenzie at West Carroll* Covington at Westview* Germantown at White Station* Bartlett in Whitehaven* Sheffield at Wooddale*

