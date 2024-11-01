Terriers return to Hockey East to play with Home-and-Home against Providence





Boston University (6-3-0, 4-1-0 HE) vs. Providence (5-3-0, 2-2-0 HE) Date and time: Friday, November 1, 3 p.m

Location: Agganis Arena Date and time: Saturday, November 2, 3 p.m

Location: Schneider Arena X/Twitter:@BUGameDay|@TerrierWHockey BOSTON The Boston University women's ice hockey team (6-3-0, 4-1-0 HE) is set for a home-and-home series with Providence (5-3-0, 2-2-0 HE) as it returns to Play Hockey East. The puck drop on Friday (November 1) at Agganis Arena is scheduled for 3:00 PM, while the tilt on Saturday (November 2) at Schneider Arena is scheduled for 3:00 PM. Tickets for Friday's game are available for purchase here. TERRIER facts BU continued its win streak with 4-1 and 3-2 wins, beating Syracuse last weekend.

Freshmen Lola Reid led BU in the series with three goals. Juniors also scored in the series Clara Yuhn , Maeve Kelly , Sydney Healey And Riley Walsh . Healey and Yuhn both scored on the power play.

Seniors Annie FitzGerald And Christina Stem each tallied two assists as they graduated Lindsay Bochna , Tamara Giaquinto And Julia Shaunessy eldest Maggie Hans juniors Luisa Welcke Walsh and Kelly and freshmen Keira Healey one assist each recorded.

Ten Terriers have scored this season and fifteen have registered at least one assist.

BU ranks sixth in the NCAA and second in Hockey East in penalty kill percentage (.929). The last time BU gave up a power play goal was in the 1-0 loss to Minnesota at 10.4.

Currently, freshman Reid is on a five-game point streak and was named Hockey East Player of the Month for October. She owns six goals and five assists and leads BU and the league in points with 11. She also leads both in +/- as she is +10.

Senior Callie Shanahan was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Month for October with a 4-2-0, 3-1-0 HE record. She has two shutouts this season and has a GAA of 1.06, leading Hockey East in both categories. Shanahan also ranks fourth in the NCAA and first in the league in save percentage (.960).

Giaquinto, who was named Hockey East Defender of the Month for October, continues to lead BU in blocks with 13. She also ranks fifth in the NCAA and first in the league in power-play goals with three. She has six points this season (3G, 3A), which puts her second on the BU roster. SERIES HISTORY BU is 32-20-6 overall against Providence with a home record of 20-5-2 and an away record of 10-15-4.

Included in BU's home record is a 3-0-0 result at Agganis Arena.

In conference play, BU leads the series 27-19-5.

BU last defeated Providence 5-1 at home on December 9, 2023.

In the 2023/24 season, the Terriers went 1-1-1 with a 2-1 defeat on November 18 and a 3-3 draw (SOL) on December 2.

The last time BU won back-to-back games against the Friars was in 2019, when it won 5-3 and 4-2 on Jan. 11 and 12, respectively.

The largest margin of victory for BU came in 2015 in a 6-0 decision, which marked the second time BU has ever shutout Providence. SCOUTING FACILITY Providence is 5-3-0 overall and 2-2-0 in Hockey East play. Also on the road it is 1-2-0 and at home 4-1-0.

The Friars recently defeated No. 14 Northeastern 2-1 at home.

Providence is 2-2-0 against ranked foes as it also defeated No. 10/11 Quinnipiac 3-2. The two losses were against Quinnipiac, 1-0, and No. 8/9 UConn, 3-2.

The Friars have not won consecutive games since their season opener against Saint Michael's College, winning the games 8-0 and 6-0.

Providence leads Hockey East in goals (51) and assists (26) this season.

Providence has three skaters with eight points each in Hannah Johnson, Audrey Knapp and Reichen Kirchmair.

Kirchmair leads Hockey East in assists per game with a value of 0.75.

