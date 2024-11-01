Man arrested after burglary at home of England cricket captain Ben Stokes | British news





A man has been arrested after breaking into the home of England Test captain Ben Stokes while he was competing in Pakistan earlier this month. Stokes said in an online post jewelry, valuables and a “large amount of personal items” were taken on October 17 while his wife and two young children were at their home in County Durham. A 32-year-old man from North Yorkshire was arrested last night on suspicion of burglary, Durham Police said. He has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp Stay up to date with the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News Tap here Stokes said in an appeal for the stolen items on social media that “by far the worst thing about this crime is that it was committed while my wife and two young children were in the house.” “Fortunately, no one in my family was physically harmed,” he added. “However, it is understandable that the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state. “All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been.” One of the items taken was a gold necklace with a lion pendant with the words 'some may be better, but none will be braver' engraved on the back. Read more from Sky News:

Planned RMT Tube strikes suspended

Man's squirrel seized during raid in New York Image:

Photo: Ben Stokes



Image:

Photo: Ben Stokes



Another was a gold ring custom made by fine jewelry designer MJ Jones. The ring features the English cricket logo with diamonds surrounding it. The belongings also included a Christian Dior handbag monogrammed with his wife Clare's initials, and two more necklaces. One features a dark gemstone and the other has a diamond-encrusted '4C' design, a nod to the entrepreneurial collective 4CAST that he founded with fellow actors Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad. Image:

Photo: Ben Stokes



Image:

Photo: Ben Stokes



Image:

Photo: Ben Stokes



Having missed the first of England's three Test matches in Pakistan due to injury, Stokes had returned and was captaining the side in Multan when the robbery took place. The match, won by Pakistan, ended the day after the raid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/man-arrested-after-burglary-at-home-of-england-cricket-captain-ben-stokes-13245925 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos