



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey today announced a multi-year partnership with Discover, one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. As part of the agreement, Discover will be the official credit card of USA Hockey and will also be designated an official sponsor of USA Hockey and the US Women's National Team. In addition, Discover will serve as the presenting sponsor of Rivalry Series games in the U.S., the highly anticipated annual competition between the U.S. and Canadian women's national teams. As part of its partnership, Discover aims to support and showcase hockey from youth level through national teams, with a particular focus on girls' and women's hockey, and highlight the many fascinating stories and players within the sport. executive director of USA Hockey. “Our core value that hockey is for everyone aligns with Discover's vision, and their support is greatly appreciated as we continue to work to ensure access for everyone who wants to play or be involved in our great sport.” “Our partnership with USA Hockey allows Discover to not only deepen our relationship with hockey, but also strengthens our commitment to women's sports,” said Discover Vice President of Media Amy Adams. “As we grow within the hockey world, we look forward to amplifying our voices and creating opportunities for athletes to thrive both on and off the ice.” Discover will serve as a sponsor of the USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships, the signature event on the adult hockey calendar each season, as well as the presenting partner of the tournament's women's division. With Discover's goal to support and have broad visibility throughout USA Hockey, they will be present at many of USA Hockey's signature events, including the Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships; Game On: Symposium over leiderschap over vrouwen in hockey; Chipotle All-American Game; Symposium for Coaches Level 5; Advanced Officiating Symposium; en op zowel het IIHF U18 Wereldkampioenschap Heren 2025 als het IIHF Wereldkampioenschap Junioren 2026. Discover will also be visible via American hockey magazine USA Hockey, opgericht op 29 oktober 1937 en met hoofdkantoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, vormt de basis voor de ijshockeysport in Amerika; helpt jonge mensen leiders te worden, soms Olympische of Paralympische helden; en verbindt het spel op elk niveau en bevordert tegelijkertijd een levenslange liefde voor de sport. USA Hockey is meer dan een miljoen mensen sterk, inclusief spelers, coaches, officials en vrijwilligers in alle 50 staten. The national governing body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has key partnerships with the NHL, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com. Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payments services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Sinds de oprichting in 1986 is het bedrijf uitgegroeid tot een van de grootste kaartuitgevers in de Verenigde Staten. The company issues the Discover® card, the American pioneer in cash rewards, and offers personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking operations. It operates the Discover® Global Network which consists of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash-accessible locations; PULSE®, een van de toonaangevende geldautomaten-/debetnetwerken van het land; en Diners Club International®, een wereldwijd betalingsnetwerk met acceptatie over de hele wereld. Ga voor meer informatie naar www.discover.com/company.

