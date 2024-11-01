Town wins medal at Skechers Pickleball English Nationals





The 17-year-old reached the podium in the wheelchair event, signaling a bright future for one of the most talented wheelchair pickleball players in the country. But the youngster was not completely satisfied with third place and is already looking ahead to how he can improve. “I was very pleased to get a medal,” said Huddersfield's Town. “I would have liked to finish higher because I have won two gold and silver medals in previous tournaments since I started, so bronze was a bit disappointing. “I think I played really well and with the format they are doing at the moment there is only so much you can take into account and it depends on a bit of luck. Pickleball for breakfast It was great to welcome @Mikeontbijt Off to Bolton this morning for a taste of pickleball. Thanks for coming, @BBCBontbijt!#English citizens pic.twitter.com/8eTOUeNNOP Pickleball England (@PickleballEng) November 1, 2024 “It also depends on how well new players play with you. They won't have that consistency yet, but they were really good when they were in the game. “Unfortunately, sometimes things don't go the way you want.” Pickleball is a racquet sport in which players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball. The sport is played indoors and outdoors and was invented in 1965 as a backyard game for children in the United States, but is a fast-growing sport for all ages across England. Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals consists of four days of high-level competition, with a record 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West. In the wheelchair event, athletes compete in doubles before being awarded medals on an individual basis. Showing their support Players turn to fans between their matches at the 2024 English Nationals You can cheer from home via our livestream on YouTube.#SkechersEnglishNationals | @SKECHERS_UK | @FranklinSports pic.twitter.com/zgMPktXeGz Pickleball England (@PickleballEng) November 1, 2024 Town added, “I have been truly shocked by the growth of pickleball since I started playing. “I understand why it has grown to the level it is today because it has everything you would want in a sport, it has a social aspect, it has low barriers to entry and it also has a very high skill ceiling. “Pickleball is so important. I think it will be at the forefront of accessible sport. It is the most accessible, especially for anyone with a disability and because there is so much media attention to it now. “I think it will have a very high level of visibility, which is good for getting people involved.” Pickleball England has announced a record number of more than 1,000 players taking part in the Skechers English Nationals 2024. The tournament will take place from October 31 to November 3 at the Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visitwww.pickleballengland.org

