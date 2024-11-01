Sports
Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, ranked among the worst referees in college football
EUGENE It's been an exciting nine weeks of college football. The Oregon Ducks are the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in twelve years and have topped the rankings for the past three weeks after defeating then No. 1. 2 Ohio State. While there have been high moments for the Ducks and other college football teams across the country, there have also been low moments, especially around the referees.
The Ducks' most recent game against the then-No. Illini featured a controversial call or lack thereof. In the first half against Illinois, Oregon defenders Devon Jackson and Brandon Johnson sacked Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer for a loss of 11 yards. During the play, the ball appeared to come out of Altmyer's hands before he was down. Oregon outside linebacker Jaedon Moore knocked the ball out of Altmyer's hands before his knee hit the turf. Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon quickly made a clear recovery from the fumble; However, the officials did not rule the play a fumble. Instead, Illinois was forced to punt the ball.
“They had set the pace moving forward,” Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning said
In Oregon's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 12, there was another instance of questionable performance. During the top-three matchup, Ohio State's Will Kacmarek was credited with a 32-yard catch from quarterback Will Howards; However, Kacmarek never seemed to have control of the ball. As Kacmarek struggled to gain control, it was snatched away by Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, although it was not ruled an interception.
Ohio State then rushed to the scrimmage to make a rushing play for running back Quinshon Judkins, presumably to avoid a potential replay, and it worked. The Big Ten replay center did not signal to officials that the catch needed to be reviewed before the Buckeyes snapped the ball.
That game ranks among the top 10 worst referees during the 2024 college football season, according to a list by On3.
It's not just Oregon that has to deal with questionable officials; there have been numerous missed and controversial calls at all conferences.
I watched games today and it was crazy. We're higher than we've been (in penalties), I watch all these games, and they're higher than they've ever been, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in September. I say: what's going on? We've never been a smart, low-penalty team, and I can't figure it out. I don't know if it's the way it's called higher, it's called tighter? Because everyone got more. We have to get it in.
One of the most controversial calls of the 2024 season so far came during the Texas-Georgia game, which resulted in Oregon capturing the No. 1 spot in the rankings.
With just over three minutes left in the third quarter, Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron picked off Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and returned it for 36 yards. Texas was then flagged for defensive pass interference, giving Georgia the ball back on a first down.
Texas fans were unhappy with the call and began throwing water bottles and trash onto the field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in protest as officials discussed the call.
Later, officials announced they would quash the call, saying the flag should not have been thrown. Texas was then awarded the ball at Georgia's 9-yard line. Georgia ultimately won 30-15.
Texas was fined $250,000 by the SEC for fans throwing trash on the field.
It's one of those things where I don't know what to say or what not to say. So I won't comment. “I want to respect the wishes of the SEC office,” Smart said.
These recent controversies have sparked debate and frustration among fans, coaches and players. While every game inevitably has close calls, consistency and transparency in officiating are crucial to maintaining the integrity of the sport.
MORE: How Ohio State, Penn State winner impacts Oregon Ducks, Big Ten, College Football Playoff
MORE: How to watch No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines can watch: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks in danger of losing Brandon Finney's five-star commitment to Penn State? Flip looms
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines injury update: Star Cornerback will Johnson be out?
MORE: Mater Dei Linebacker Nasir Wyatt Reveals Why He Committed to Oregon Ducks Over USC
MORE: Oregon Ducks injury update: Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson return to practice
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit snaps Oregon Ducks? Rankings of the best college football teams
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Preview Michigan Wolverines: 'Unleash Havoc'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Release: All-White 'Warp Speed' Uniforms for Michigan Game
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/oregon/football/oregon-ducks-ohio-state-buckeyes-ranked-among-worst-officiating-calls-college-football-dan-lanning-ryan-day
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Best rebet promo code today
- Why Xi Jinping fears the Dalai Lama
- Despite sharp differences on workers' rights, unions divide around Trump and Harris | US Election News 2024
- Women's Tennis Concludes Roberta Alison Fall Classic Women's Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- S&P raises Turkey's credit rating to BB – Turkish Minute
- Teenager jailed for life for killing ex-girlfriend
- PM Modi to boost BJP campaign in Maharashtra with several rallies from November 8-14
- Indicator survey: majority of people are satisfied with the state of public transportation during Jokowi's era
- Is Trump or Harris better for the US economy? What the experts say
- UK Conservative Party elects Badenoch as new leader
- Chaos at UK law firm accused of ignoring Saudi World Cup report | Saudi Arabia
- Player portraits from the 2024 WTA Final captured in Riyadh