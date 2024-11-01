



SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY The Skidmore College men's ice hockey team has reached the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) title game twice in the past three seasons, thanks to a pair of home playoff victories last year. However, for the second year in a row, the Thoroughbreds were eliminated by eventual national champions Hobart. This season, an experienced group has its sights set on one goal: capturing the final NEHC championship and making the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. There is still much work ahead, and the team remains focused on a step-by-step approach that has elevated it to one of the nation's premier programs in recent years. After this season, Skidmore will move to the SUNYAC as an associate member, making this their last chance to win the Mariano Cup, a challenge they fully embrace. Skidmore is currently ranked 12th nationally by USCHO and DIIIHockeyNews and was ranked second in the NEHC Preseason Poll. The Thoroughbreds open their 2024-25 season on the road against Wentworth on Saturday at 3pm THE SCHEDULE FOR YOU

This year's non-conference schedule is short. With 11 NEHC teams and a newly formatted schedule, Skidmore will host Babson on November 8 and 9. The home opener on Friday, November 8 will be both Pack the Rink Night and Senior Day. The Skidmore Thanksgiving Classic, scheduled for November 30-December. 1 includes Skidmore, Lake Forest, Hamilton and Fredonia. Key games include a home weekend against Hobart on January 10-11 and Norwich on February 21-22 to conclude the regular season, as well as a road trip through Minnesota to take on Saint John's on January 3-4 and St. Olaf. Additional home weekends include Southern Maine (Jan. 31-Feb. 1) and Albertus Magnus (Feb. 7-8). NEHC TOURNAMENT

This year's tournament will take place over two weekends, with quarter-finals on March 1 and the final four on March 8 and 9. RETURNING STARS

Danny Magnuson (5-1318) last year became the first Skidmore player to be named a First Team All-American as a junior. He was also named to the All-NEHC First Team Kaeden Patrick (10-919) earned second-team honors. In the preseason preview, USCHO highlighted Will Dow Kenny And Jaden York as players to watch. A total of 21 players are back from the 2023-2024 squad. INCOMING TALENT

The Thoroughbreds welcome eight first-year players and two transfers, bringing ten new faces to the program. LEADERSHIP

For the second year in a row, Jack Strauss will serve as team captain, with seniors Magnuson, Dow-Kenny and Patrick serving as alternate captains. FROM HEAD COACH ROB HUTCHISON '07

“We are very excited to get back to work. This group is tried and tested. They have set lofty goals and worked extremely hard to prepare for the demands of a long NEHC season. Our focus is on staying grounded and mastering the details that will lead us to success.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://skidmoreathletics.com/news/2024/11/1/mens-hockey-nationally-ranked-mens-hockey-team-focused-on-the-details-to-guide-final-nehc-run.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

