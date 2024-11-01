Harlow Parkinson's group are introduced to 'bat and chat' table tennis





People with Parkinson's from across Essex are being invited to take part in a social Bat and Chat table tennis class now available in Harlow. Supported by grant funding and instructor training from Parkinsons UK, the Harlow Bat and Chat table tennis classes are held every Friday from 2pm to 4pm at the Norman Booth Centre, Elderfield, Mulberry Green, Harlow, CM17 0EY. The lessons cost €5 per person and all equipment is provided.

All ages, abilities and stages of Parkinson's diagnosis are welcome to attend, and family members and caregivers are also welcome to watch or participate with loved ones. Coffee and tea are served halfway through the session and everyone is welcome to chat afterwards. No previous table tennis experience is required and the lesson is held in an accessible location. Participants are advised to bring a bottle of water and wear sportswear and sensible footwear. Sandy Nash, volunteer and Parkinson's table tennis coach at the Harlow Bat and Chat sessions, said:

Pauline Jones, a successful English Parkinson's table tennis player, founded the group in Harlow as a monthly taster session. It soon became clear that there was a demand for a more regular group. I was delighted to be asked to take part as I have coached Parkinson's table tennis players for a few years and witnessed the huge benefits, both physical and social. Securing a weekly spot at the venue means we now have first-class facilities and the space to offer an enjoyable table tennis session to more people with Parkinson's. We look forward to meeting everyone who would like to give table tennis a try. It doesn't matter if you've never picked up a bat before, because we're here to help. Roma Hashim, Physical Activity Grants Manager at Parkinsons UK, said:

We are delighted to be working with Sandy and the Harlow Bat and Chat group to provide more table tennis sessions for the local Parkinson's community in Essex. Table tennis can be a great, accessible way to get exercise for people with Parkinson's, plus it's great fun and social. We hope that even more people living locally can benefit from the group.

