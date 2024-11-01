Meet OSU Wexner Medical Center's Athlete of the Week, Zack Weber





With more than 13,900 votes, Watterson football player Zack Weber is the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-27. Weber rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in a 44-7 win over DeSales. He passed 1,000 yards for the season. Weber received 43% of the votes and was followed by St. Charles water polo player Wyatt Julian, who received 35.6%, Thomas Worthington water polo player Leah Oberle (12.5%) and Metro Early College High School table tennis player Kareem Azrak (7.6% ) . Julian, the runner-up, scored four goals in the state finals in a 9-7 win over Upper Arlington. High school sports:Ohio High School Football: Your Guide to the 2024 OHSAA Season in the Columbus Area Oberle scored four goals in the state final, including the game winner on a penalty kick in the final minute of a 7-6 win over Upper Arlington. Azrak won the Ohio State Championship for the Men's U21, Boys' U19 and Boys' U17 divisions. He also came second in the Men's Open competition. The Athlete of the Week voting recognizes athletes from all sports. High school sports:Get the latest news in high school sports with The Dispatch's subscriber-only newsletter Nominations must be made on Monday morning for matches that took place the week before. The poll is live until Friday at 4 p.m. Anyone can nominate an athlete by email to[email protected] or via X-tags (formerly Twitter). @BrianWhite13. Once athletes win during the regular season, they are not eligible to appear on the ballot again until the postseason. Athletes who have not received any of the weekly awards may be nominated more than once. Do you have any questions? Email sports editor Brian Whiteat [email protected]

