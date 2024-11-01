Sports
Marcus Trescothick defends the quality of English white-ball cricket after a crushing defeat
Interim head coach Marcus Trescothick has defended his young ODI squad after their crushing eight-wicket defeat to the West Indies and said the result is not reflective of English white-ball cricket.
England's loss to the West Indies was a twelfth ODI defeat in 18 matches since the start of the 2023 World Cup and provided a brutal reality check for a new-look side that included four debutants.
On an insipid surface, England were bowled out for 209 before putting on an encouraging but ultimately fruitless display with the ball as Windies opener Evin Lewis unleashed 94 off 69 balls.
“I think this is certainly not where English cricket takes place,” Trescothick said after the match. “Because you haven't had our main team in white-ball matches for a long time. You don't really know where white-ball cricket is.
“I think with the system we've had and the amount of cricket we've tried to play and still look after the players, you could put together a team for a World Cup tomorrow and it would probably look different to what you had in this series and some of the series we played against Australia.
“So I don't think you can judge it by saying, look where white-ball cricket is at the moment. It's been a difficult period, there's no doubt about that, but those have been challenges from lots of different things.”
The current series is missing several players as the tour is sandwiched by England's Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand. But the squad picked for the Australian series was almost at full strength, with Joe Root and Gus Atkinson rested but other absentees such as Jos Buttler and Mark Wood missing due to injury. The same could be said of the previous group that toured the Caribbean last year, when the squad chosen was intended to herald a new era, while the World Cup squad was certainly the first series. All this in addition to the uncertainty about Ben Stokes' white ball future.
The nature of the defeat raises questions England's absolute policy of prioritizing youthwith Jordan Cox, in only his fifth List A match, finishing at number 3 on his debut for England, with 21-year-old Jacob Bethell at number 4. Of the top six, only Phil Salt and Will Jacks had more in their careers then hit those positions for England
“It's probably a better question for the selectors than anything. It's not my decision who comes in,” Trescothick said.
But I think you can probably see from the England team's plan over the last year, and maybe a little further back, how much we want to invest in the next generation.
“Playing people who have played before would probably go against the mantra of what we're trying to do at the moment.”
The England innings saw five of the top six trapped inside the 30-yard circle as the balance between defense and attack eluded them and were bowled out in 45.1 overs.
“First and foremost we have to try to bat 50 overs,” Trescothick said. “The real skill in white-ball cricket in particular is the pace and balance between aggression and hitting for extended periods of time.
“We will always be a team that tries to be aggressive, the pitch made it quite difficult to do that.”
This is Trescothick's final tour at the helm of the white-ball team before Brendon McCullum takes over in January. When in charge of an exceptionally inexperienced group, one of the biggest challenges, according to Trescothick, is finding the balance between emphasizing that the opportunity is a 'free hit' for England's youngsters, while at the same time creating a 'win- first' mentality.
“I'm trying to get the priority right at the moment. I want to win every game and we dictate that in the dressing room. But we also want to see a few players in the area before the structure changes and Brendon takes over. So, why should we not give them the opportunity to thrive in this environment?
“That's exactly how we're putting it. The opportunities are there for the boys to come in. We've seen four debutants in this match, we've got a few other young boys in the squad who could potentially make their debut in the other competition .” the next two weeks. [With the opportunity] You will be further up the ladder than you were six days ago. So go out there and show what you can do.”
Trescothick's own role in the white ball set up after January is undecided.
“I don't know yet,” he said. “Behind the scenes we have a plan, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
“I'm not going to say how it's all going to play out because it would probably give away too much, but obviously Brendon is going to come in and take control of the entire show and then he's going to dictate what and where we go.” and what that will look like.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.in/cricket/story/_/id/42129846/wi-vs-eng-1st-odi-marcus-trescothick-defends-quality-english-white-ball-cricket-crushing-defeat
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Police recover PTI Founder Chairman Imran Khan's lawyer Intizar Panjutha from Attock
- RK meets Jokowi, Pramono chooses to focus on meeting with Jakarta community
- Best rebet promo code today
- Why Xi Jinping fears the Dalai Lama
- Despite sharp differences on workers' rights, unions divide around Trump and Harris | US Election News 2024
- Women's Tennis Concludes Roberta Alison Fall Classic Women's Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- S&P raises Turkey's credit rating to BB – Turkish Minute
- Teenager jailed for life for killing ex-girlfriend
- PM Modi to boost BJP campaign in Maharashtra with several rallies from November 8-14
- Indicator survey: majority of people are satisfied with the state of public transportation during Jokowi's era
- Is Trump or Harris better for the US economy? What the experts say
- UK Conservative Party elects Badenoch as new leader