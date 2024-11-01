Marcus Trescothick defends the quality of English white-ball cricket after a crushing defeat

Interim head coach Marcus Trescothick has defended his young ODI squad after their crushing eight-wicket defeat to the West Indies and said the result is not reflective of English white-ball cricket.

England's loss to the West Indies was a twelfth ODI defeat in 18 matches since the start of the 2023 World Cup and provided a brutal reality check for a new-look side that included four debutants.

On an insipid surface, England were bowled out for 209 before putting on an encouraging but ultimately fruitless display with the ball as Windies opener Evin Lewis unleashed 94 off 69 balls.

“I think this is certainly not where English cricket takes place,” Trescothick said after the match. “Because you haven't had our main team in white-ball matches for a long time. You don't really know where white-ball cricket is.

“I think with the system we've had and the amount of cricket we've tried to play and still look after the players, you could put together a team for a World Cup tomorrow and it would probably look different to what you had in this series and some of the series we played against Australia.

“So I don't think you can judge it by saying, look where white-ball cricket is at the moment. It's been a difficult period, there's no doubt about that, but those have been challenges from lots of different things.”

The current series is missing several players as the tour is sandwiched by England's Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand. But the squad picked for the Australian series was almost at full strength, with Joe Root and Gus Atkinson rested but other absentees such as Jos Buttler and Mark Wood missing due to injury. The same could be said of the previous group that toured the Caribbean last year, when the squad chosen was intended to herald a new era, while the World Cup squad was certainly the first series. All this in addition to the uncertainty about Ben Stokes' white ball future.

The nature of the defeat raises questions England's absolute policy of prioritizing youthwith Jordan Cox, in only his fifth List A match, finishing at number 3 on his debut for England, with 21-year-old Jacob Bethell at number 4. Of the top six, only Phil Salt and Will Jacks had more in their careers then hit those positions for England

John Turner, Jordan Cox, Dan Mousley and Jamie Overton show off their first ODI caps Getty Images

“It's probably a better question for the selectors than anything. It's not my decision who comes in,” Trescothick said.

But I think you can probably see from the England team's plan over the last year, and maybe a little further back, how much we want to invest in the next generation.

“Playing people who have played before would probably go against the mantra of what we're trying to do at the moment.”

The England innings saw five of the top six trapped inside the 30-yard circle as the balance between defense and attack eluded them and were bowled out in 45.1 overs.

“First and foremost we have to try to bat 50 overs,” Trescothick said. “The real skill in white-ball cricket in particular is the pace and balance between aggression and hitting for extended periods of time.

“We will always be a team that tries to be aggressive, the pitch made it quite difficult to do that.”

This is Trescothick's final tour at the helm of the white-ball team before Brendon McCullum takes over in January. When in charge of an exceptionally inexperienced group, one of the biggest challenges, according to Trescothick, is finding the balance between emphasizing that the opportunity is a 'free hit' for England's youngsters, while at the same time creating a 'win- first' mentality.

“I'm trying to get the priority right at the moment. I want to win every game and we dictate that in the dressing room. But we also want to see a few players in the area before the structure changes and Brendon takes over. So, why should we not give them the opportunity to thrive in this environment?

“That's exactly how we're putting it. The opportunities are there for the boys to come in. We've seen four debutants in this match, we've got a few other young boys in the squad who could potentially make their debut in the other competition .” the next two weeks. [With the opportunity] You will be further up the ladder than you were six days ago. So go out there and show what you can do.”

Trescothick's own role in the white ball set up after January is undecided.

“I don't know yet,” he said. “Behind the scenes we have a plan, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

“I'm not going to say how it's all going to play out because it would probably give away too much, but obviously Brendon is going to come in and take control of the entire show and then he's going to dictate what and where we go.” and what that will look like.”