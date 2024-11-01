Fantasy Football Matches to Exploit: Count on a recovery from DJ Moore in Week 9

Set your fantasy football lineups up for success by focusing on these favorable matchups in Week 9.

Chase Brown vs. LV

Brown continues to see an increased role in the Bengals offense. In Week 8, he made a season-high 67% of the team's carries. This resulted in 14 Brown touches for 34 yards and a score. It wasn't his most efficient day, but it was a tough game against the Eagles, where the Bengals played from behind for most of the game. Zack Moss played 52% of the snaps in Week 8 due to the game script. The Bengals still trust him more in pass protection, but Moss handled just 28% of the team's carries according to Fantasy Life. This appears to be Brown's backfield on early downs; He has handled 68% of the team's carries over the past three games. Now with Mos doubtful with neck injurythat number should increase even further.

This week, Brown gets a favorable matchup against the Raiders. The Bengals are seven-point favorites, which sets Brown up for plenty of hits in the second half. Las Vegas also ranks last in the NFL in tackles according to PFF. This is important because Brown the the fourth highest percentage of broken tackles in the NFL via Player Profile. Brown starts this week with confidence.

Courtland Sutton vs. BAL

In Week 7, Sutton earned zero goals despite the Broncos scoring 33 points against the Saints. This was strange, but Sutton rebounded significantly in Week 8, earning a team-high eleven goals and producing 100 yards on eight catches. Sutton is quietly seeing solid usage in the Broncos offense this season. He currently has 19 cheat code targets; the use of cheat codes can be defined as deep targets of more than 20 meters and targets in the red zone. These targets lead to big fantasy plays, and Sutton is in the top five of all WRs in total cheat code targets this season.

It also helps Sutton that Bo Nix has played well over the past month. He ranks top 10 in PFF grades during this time he completed almost 70% of his passes. This week, Sutton gets another favorable matchup against a Ravens secondary that is allowing the most receiving yards per game. Continue with Sutton this week.

Subscribe Yahoo Fantasy Prediction on Apple podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

Chuba Hubbard vs. NO

Hubbard failed to score 10 fantasy points in Week 8 for the first time in seven games. But despite not finishing in the top 10 in points, Hubbard's role remained strong for the Panthers. He played 75% of the snaps and made a season-high 83% of the backfield carries. Hubbard was pulled late in Week 8 due to the blowout, so his snaps and usage likely would have been even higher in a closer game. Hubbard averaged 18.3 chances per game last month, which ranks in the top 10 among all RBs.

This week, Chuba has a solid game against the Saints. New Orleans allows the second-most rushing yards per game according to NFL Pro. Rookie RB Jonathon Brooks he is not expected to play this week, but even if he did, he would likely be very limited in his first game back from a knee injury. Hubbard and the Panthers are 7-point underdogs this week, which isn't ideal but could lead to more passing game work for him. You can start taking Hubbard in week 8.

DJ Moore vs. ARI

Moore has been underperforming, posting just two catches for 27 yards against the Commanders in Week 8. This performance was frustrating for two reasons. First, the Bears' offense looked great, and they came into Week 8 with an extra week to prepare due to their Week 7 bye. The second reason was that this was a great game against a secondary that commanded this week in the bottom 10 in the NFL. The entire Bears passing attack struggled in this game, but Week 9 could be the perfect rebounding spot for them.

This week, Chicago will take on the Cardinals, who are allowing the third-most passing yards per game this season. But the matchup gets even better because Arizona ranks 30th in pressure rating according to PFF. This matters because against bottom-10 pass rushes this season, like the Colts and Panthers, Caleb Williams has produced games of 363 and 304 passing yards, respectively. When Williams has time to throw, good things happen, and he should have plenty of time this week against the Cardinals. You can start this week with your Bears WRs, including Moore.

Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG

Robinson Jr. has been one of the most reliable fantasy backs this season. He scored more than 10 points in all but one start this year. The game in which he didn't score 10 points was last week against the Bears. It was a tough game for Robinson, but he still managed a respectable 76 yards on 17 touches. Robinson has been quietly great this season. Despite his injuries, he averages 16.6 chances per game and ranks eighth in RB efficiency (EPA). according to Player Profiler.

This week, Robinson takes on his division rival, the Giants. This is an ideal fit for Robinson as the Giants allow the most rushing yards per game this season and rank 20th in tackle according to PFF. Robinson is known for his ability to break tackles dating back to his college career at Alabama and carrying over to the NFL. Robinson has broken the twelfth most tackles this season despite missing a game and a half due to injury. Expect a rebound performance for Robinson this week; make sure it's in your lineup.