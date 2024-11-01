Women's tennis closes out fall season at Redbird Duals





BLOOMINGTON, Ill.— The Illinois State women's tennis team will conclude the fall portion of the 2024-25 schedule at Evergreen Racquet Club in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3, as the Birds compete at the Redbird Duals. WEEKEND BEATS This weekend's tournament will be a two-day tournament, with Saturday starting with doubles at 11:30 a.m., followed by singles at 12 p.m. On Sunday, the doubles will start around 9 a.m., while the singles will start at 11 a.m. game sets and singles are played as 10-point breakers for the third set. THE FIELD This weekend's Invitational features four teams from the University of Omaha (SUMMIT), Eastern Illinois University (OVC) and Washington University in Saint Louis (UAA). LAST TIME OUT – EIU INVITATION The Illinois State women's tennis team claimed one win in singles and one win in doubles on the final day of the EIU Panther Invitational as freshman Nicole Iosio recorded her fifth win as a Redbird. In singles, Iosio defeated Lovissa Valentinisson of Miami (OH) (Mid-American Conference) in three sets 6-4, 6-2, 10-8. In doubles, the No. 2 pair of freshmen Emma Lindh and Iosio defeated Charleigh Fay and Ornella Lomenzo of Eastern Illinois University by a narrow 7-5 margin. A LOOK AT THE RED BIRDS Illinois State will send five athletes to its final home game of the fall in 2024-2025. This also includes juniors Lana Caculović And Silvia Pomarolli Lindh, graduate student Elena Jankulovska and Iosio. SCOUTING THE MAVERICKS Omaha University is a member of the Summit League. The Mavericks competed in the Gopher Invitation where they were led by the doubles pair of Keegan VanPelt and Khayli Buckels, who recorded two wins against host school University of Minnesota and Milwaukee. EXPLORING THE PANTHERS Eastern Illinois University is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Panthers competed in the EIU Panther Invitation, where the host school was led by Aleyla Wooten and Michelle Kostadinova in doubles, where the pair earned two wins over Purdue Northwest (Division II). EXPLORING THE BEARS The women's tennis team at Washington University in Saint Louis competes in the University Athletic Association. Three weeks ago, the Bears doubles pair of Eleanor Archer and Caitlin Bui won the ITA Cup Doubles Championship in Rome, Georgia during the ITA Cup. FOLLOW THE RED BIRDS For the latest news on Illinois State women's tennis, stay tuned to GoRedbirds.com and follow the team on “X” (@RedbirdWTEN), Facebook(Illinois State Women's Tennis Team) and Instagram(redbird tennis). GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.

