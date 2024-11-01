



NASHVILLE, Tenn. In his first full year leading Belmont University men's tennis head coach Jeff zero has announced two newcomers to the Bruins' spring championship program. Sophomore transfer Stefan Vedovelli and freshman Esteban Ortiz will arrive in Music City this winter and will be eligible to compete for Belmont starting in January. The pair brings the Bruins roster to 10 for the spring season. A native of Trento, Italy, Vedovelli comes to Belmont after spending his true freshman year at Mountain West Conference member Utah State. Ortiz joins the Bruins from La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland. While at Utah, Vedovelli played primarily at sixth-ranked singles and second-ranked doubles for the Aggies. He helped lead Utah State to a Mountain West regular season championship and an 18-5 overall record as a freshman. Vedovelli went 10-1 in doubles matches last spring, including a 9-1 mark at second place. “I am very excited to have Stefan join the Bruin family this winter and I know he is just as excited to get started and compete alongside the boys,” said coach Cero. “He brings a lot with him and will undoubtedly have a big impact on the team as a whole. Not only that, but Stefan brings the right mentality and is a hard worker and competitor. I'm happy to see him.” will fit well with our team in the coming years.” Vedovelli earned his high school diploma from Education World Wide online and played on the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tour, where he achieved a world ranking of No. 464. Last summer, Vedovelli played in several ITF Tour M25 and M15 tournaments. In his hometown, Vedovelli reached the final of the Open di Natale a Trento, where he defeated a pair of ATP-ranked players. Ortiz graduated from the Gymnase de Bienne et du Jura Bernois in Biel, Switzerland, and trained at the Swiss Tennis Academy for six years. He played on the ITF Junior Tour and between August 2022 and September 2023, Ortiz reached three different ITF junior doubles finals. “When I first met Esteban, it was very clear that he knew how to work hard and respect the process it takes to be a great player,” said coach Cero. “He is very responsible and carries himself very well as an athlete and as a person. I know this will lead Esteban to great things while he is at Belmont and I am excited to have him step on the court this spring.” The Bruins recently completed their fall tournaments and enter the spring championship having captured the Horizon League South Division title each of their first two years in the league. Belmont has won three consecutive regular season championships and has a 19-game win streak in conference play dating back to the 2022 season. For seven consecutive seasons, the Bruins have posted a winning record. Belmont's 2025 campaign kicks off on Saturday, January 11 at nationally ranked Tennessee. It will be the Bruins' first trip back to Knoxville since taking on the Volunteers in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Tennis Championship. How to follow Follow Belmont men's and women's tennis on social media @BelmontMTennisAnd @BelmontWTennis on X, formerly Twitter, @belmonttennisAnd @belmontwtennis on Instagram, and Belmont women's tennison Facebook for complete coverage of the Bruins. Stay up to date with all of Belmont's athletic programs atofficial app of the Belmont BruinsAvailable both in the Apple App Store and Google Play. #It'sBrownTime

