ITTF unveils 16 qualified teams for Mixed Team World Cup





New Delhi, November 1, 2024- With one month to go before the 2024 Mixed Team World Cup, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has unveiled the 16 qualified teams that will compete for the Guoliang-Sorling Trophy in Chengdu, China from December 1 to 8. The elite line-up includes Australia, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Sweden, the United States and Hong Kong, representing five continents. Defending champions China will face stiff competition on home soil as they look to retain their crown from the 2023 inaugural edition. According to the ITTF, the tournament also features an innovative three-phase format, with a total of 52 matches across all phases (24 in Phase 1, 24 in Phase 2 and 4 in Phase 3). In Phase 1, the 16 teams are divided into four groups of four, with the highest ranked teams placed in different groups (1st in Group 1, 2nd in Group 2, 3rd in Group 3 and 4th in Group 4), with the remaining teams are drawn two at a time in placement order according to a snake system. Each group will be played in a complete round-robin format. In Stage 2, the top two teams from each Stage 1 group will advance to one group of eight teams. These teams then compete in a different round-robin format, but with a strategic variation, teams that have already met in Phase 1 do not play again, with their previous results continuing. This innovative approach creates new matchups while maintaining the importance of early tournament performance. The competition culminates in Phase 3, where the stakes are highest. The top four teams from the Stage 2 rankings will qualify for the knockout stage, which will include both semi-finals and placement matches. The semi-final matches will be determined by ranking, with the first-placed team facing the fourth-placed team, while the second will play third. Each team's journey concludes with the final or bronze medal match, so each podium position is determined through head-to-head competition. The order of play for the first three matches will be mixed doubles, women's singles (player not playing mixed doubles) and men's singles (player not playing mixed doubles), while the fourth and fifth matches, between women's doubles and men's doubles, will be determined after the first match determined by the captain of the lower ranked team. All individual matches are played in a best-of-three game format, with a result of 3-0 or 2-1, and team matches end when a team has played eight matches. (Desk)

