Australia vs Pakistan ODIs: Everything you need to know

Australia go into this series on the back of a 3-2 win in England in September, but no doubt with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy firmly in mind.

Pakistan, meanwhile, overcame a disastrous start in their Test series against England at home to win 2-1 on big turning wickets. It's been almost a year since their last appearance in the 50-plus format.

What is the schedule?

November 4: MCG, 2:30pm AEDT

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2:30pm AEDT

How can I watch?

Every ball from the ODI series will be broadcast live and exclusively on Foxtel, as well as streamed on Kayo Sports.

Where can I find tickets?

Tickets for all three matches, including the series opener on Melbourne Cup night, are still on sale.

To secure your seats, visit the ticket link here.

How else can I track it?

If you can't attend the game or listen live, we have plenty of options.

You can catch all the highlights on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, with our crew on the ground bringing you the latest news and video.

Watch a replay of every wicket in the match center of the CA Live app, while push notifications can alert you to all the latest news.

You can also subscribe and tune in The Unplayable Podcastwhich falls every Thursday and will include white-ball series against Pakistan, as well as the ongoing 'A' series and Sheffield Shield action.

What are the squadrons?

Australia has opted for an almost complete squad, such as the fast bowling trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood And Mitch Starc they are all trying to get their bowling loads up to par before the India Tests.

The exceptions are of course Mitch Marsh And Travis Headwhich they will both miss because they are on paternity leave.

Josh Inglis will take up the gloves as the only goalkeeper in the squad and hope to transfer his electric domestic form to the international stage.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

The tourists have a new captain Muhammad Rizwan who now has an even greater responsibility in addition to wicketkeeping.

They deployed a five-man tempo attack Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah And Aamer Jamaland there is a slim chance that anyone can play if Jamal bats at seven and is an off-spinning all-rounder Agha Salman coming in at six.

However, that might be too bold a move, even for Pakistan and coach Jason Gillespie. Expect to see a spinning all-rounder Kamran Ghulamwho had a brilliant series against England and possibly a left-arm tweaker Arafat Minhaswho, at the age of 19, offers a glimpse of the future.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

What's going on with Pakistan?

Wait, did you say Jason Gillespie is the coach? Well, there is never a dull moment in Pakistani cricket!

Just a week after their tour opener against Australia, head coach Gary Kirsten handed in his resignation.

Kirsten was appointed Pakistan's white-ball coach just six months ago when Australian Jason Gillespie was appointed as red-ball coach.

But following the events of the past week, Gillespie has been brought in to take charge of the white ball teams as well, at least on an interim basis.

Star players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi And Naseem Shah may have been dropped in their Test series victory over England, but they will all be coming head-on Down Under and will be keen to impress against the reigning world champions.

Players to watch

Maybe you remember Saim Ayub of the Sydney Test earlier this year, when the then 21-year-old was selected to make his Test debut. Now, the dashing opener is also set to make his ODI debut against the Aussies after scoring 156 runs in Pakistan's domestic One-Day Cup in late September.

There isn't a batsman in Australia with a better nick than that Josh English now. He scored a T20I century against Scotland in September and effortlessly hit hundreds in both his Sheffield Shield matches this summer; 122 against Queensland and 101 against Tasmania.

It's hardly a challenge to nominate Mitch Starc as a player to watch, but the lethal left-armer has an excellent ODI record, especially in Australia. He currently has 99 wickets on home soil, taken at 21.41 runs each, a decent improvement on his average away from home (26.74).

Shaheen Shah Afridi may have a point to prove after being dropped during the England Test series. But to play an ODI in Australia, the tall quick will be hoping he enjoys the conditions more than the Test matches here, where he averages 39.76 with the ball from four Tests.

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent match first, W = win, L = loss, N = no result

Australia: WLLWWWWWWW

The Aussies have played eight ODIs since their World Cup win in Ahmedabad in November last year, a 3-0 win over the West Indies and a 3-2 victory over England.

Pakistan: LWWLLLLWWL

It will be almost a year since Pakistan's most recent ODI, which was incredible during last year's ODI World Cup in India.

Australia v Pakistan limited overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

November 4: MCG, 2:30pm AEDT

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2:30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

PakistanT20 Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7pm AEDT

November 16:SCG: 7pm AEDT

November 18:Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7pm AEDT

All matches live and exclusively on Fox Cricket and You exercise