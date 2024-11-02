Sports
Women's Tennis Opens Roberta Alison Fall Classic Women's Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Olivia Carneiro And Meera Jesudason represented Georgia Tech women's tennis at the Roberta Alison Fall Classic on Friday, competing in two rounds of singles and the opening round of doubles. All action for the two-day tournament will take place at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.
Jesudason closed out day one action with a straight-set victory over Mississippi State's Chiara Di Genova, 6-2, 6-2. Jesudason nearly completed an undefeated day, taking on Maria Rizzolo (MSU) in the first round, but dropped a three-set battle, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Meanwhile, Carneiro, who has battled injuries throughout the fall, made her first appearance for the White and Gold on Friday but was forced to withdraw from her first-round singles match against Alabama's Sofia Rojas.
Georgia Tech concludes the Roberta Alison Fall Classic on Sunday with one round of doubles, followed by a round of singles.
RESULTS
Singles (1st Round)
Maria Rizzolo (Mississippi State) def. Meera Jesudason (GT) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Sofia Rojas (Alabama) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-3, 4-1, ret.
Singles (2i.e Round)
Ava Esposito (Auburn) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) walkover
Meera Jesudason (GT) def. Chiara Di Genova (Mississippi State) 6-2, 6-2
Double
Carneiro/Jesudason (GT) def. Milicevic/Nayar (Alabama) walkover
Full speed ahead
Full speed ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech's athletics goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech women's tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com
