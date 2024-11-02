Men's Hockey Minnesota vs. Penn State: How to watch on FOX 9+





The Minnesota Gophers men's hockey team will take on the University of St. Thomas on Friday – a game you can watch on FOX 9+. Puck drops at 7:00 PM on FOX 9+, but before the game, tune in to the FOX 9 Gopher Hockey Pregame Show at 6:30 PM with FOX 9's Jim Rich on FOX 9+ and streaming in the player above. How to watch Pride on Ice on FOX 9+ on Friday, November 1. Sixteen U of M men's hockey home games will air on FOX 9 or FOX 9+ during the 2024-2025 season. Meanwhile, select road games, including against Minnesota Duluth, St. Thomas and Bemidji State, will also air on FOX 9+. READ MORE: How to watch Minnesota Gophers hockey games on FOX 9: schedule Prior to Gophers home games, there will be a 30-minute pregame show that will air on FOX 9 or FOX 9+ and FOX LOCAL, featuring FOX 9's Jim Rich. Rich will also serve as the play-by-play announcer for all games airing on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, with Gophers' second all-time leading scorer Pat Micheletti analyzing. READ MORE: 13 WCHA games broadcast on FOX 9+ during 2024-25 season: schedule The schedule Here is the Gophers schedule of the 16 home games and four away games that will air on FOX 9 or FOX 9+. November 1: Penn State at Minnesota at 7pm on FOX 9+

November 2: Penn State at Minnesota at 7pm on FOX 9+

19Nov14: Bemidji State in Minnesota

19Nov16: Minnesota at Bemidji State

Nov. 29: Alaska in Minnesota

Nov. 30: Alaska in Minnesota

December 7: Michigan and Minnesota

December 14: Michigan State at Minnesota

January 3: Mercyhurst, Minnesota

January 4: Mercyhurst, Minnesota

January 17: Notre Dame at Minnesota

January 18: Notre Dame at Minnesota

Jan. 31: Wisconsin and Minnesota

February 1: Wisconsin at Minnesota

February 21: Ohio State at Minnesota

February 22: Ohio State at Minnesota How to watch FOX 9+ How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX9) FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803 and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. Additionally, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV and YouTube TV.

