India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar steal the show in Mumbai
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma-led Team India will strive to prevent a whitewash in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai the way they approach it New Zealand in the third and final game of the series. Notably, the Kiwis ended India's 4,331-day unbeaten home streak by securing wins in Pune and Bengaluru.
After a series of changes to the playing XI after the defeat in Bengaluru, it will be interesting to see whether Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma make further adjustments for the final Test or stick with the same New Zealand, meanwhile, will once again be without Kane Williamson, who was ruled out of the final match of the series.
The pressure is also mounting on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have not performed to their usual standards of late. Both Kohli and Sharma have averaged less than 40 in Test cricket since 2020.
Playing XIs:
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
India vs New Zealand Live: IND ends Day 1 at 86/4
After a brief resistance from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in the middle, the Indians find themselves in disarray in no time. After Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Jaiswal and Gill put on 53 runs for the second wicket before Ajaz Patel broke the shackles with two wickets in an over. Virat Kohli went back in a rare run-out. India ends day 1 at 86/4.
India vs New Zealand Live: India loses Rohit
India lose captain Rohit Sharma early for just 18. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are currently in the crease. IND35/1
India vs New Zealand Live: New Zealand Bundle for 235
Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar jointly took the last four wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 235 in their first innings. Jadeja finished with 5/65 while Sundar accounted for 4/81.
India vs New Zealand Live: Jadeja strikes again
Another wicket for Ravindra Jadeja and New Zealand are six behind. Glenn Phillips is back in the cabin. NZ 192/6 at Thee
India vs New Zealand Live: Jadeja brings India back
Ravindra Jadeja brings India back into the match with two quick wickets in one over. He first dismissed Will Young before taking Tom Blundell's wicket for nothing. NZ 165/5
India vs New Zealand Live: Sundar strikes again
Another wicket for Washington Sundar as he castles Rachin Ravindra. NZ 73/3
India vs New Zealand Live: Washington Sundar strikes
OUTTTTT!!!! Washington Sundar strikes on the last ball of his third over as Tom Latham makes a clean bowl for 28. The off-spinner holds his line and forces Latham to push forward but the ball hits the outside edge and disturbs the wood . NZ 57/2
India vs New Zealand Live: Kiwi batters hold their ground
Following the departure of Devon Conway, Tom Latham and Will Young have proven solid. Akash Deep got some movement early, while Ravi Ashwin and Washington have also been impressive so far. NZ 43/1
India vs New Zealand Live: Indians keep Kiwis quiet
So far, the Indian pacers – Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj – have managed to keep the New Zealand batters quiet. Spin is introduced for the first time in this Test match when Ravichandran Ashwin comes to bowl. NZ 27/1
India vs New Zealand Live: Interesting statistic about Rohit Sharma
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has surprisingly played just one Test innings at his home ground in Wankhede, making an unbeaten 111 in 2013. It was also his second Test match. Can the local boy do magic with the bat again after 11 years at home?
India vs New Zealand Live: Akash Deep strikes for India
OUTTTTT!!!! Akash Deep draws first blood for India while Devon Conway is stuck up front. The India Pacer bowls a delivery of longer length that slides off the deck and hits Conway on the back leg. Conway goes for 4. NZ 15/1
India vs New Zealand Live: Siraj starts well for India
Devon Conway and Tom Latham open for New Zealand. Mohammed Siraj starts well for India as he concedes just one run in the first over. NZ 1/0
India vs New Zealand Live: Update from BCCI
Mr Jasprit Bumrah has not yet fully recovered from his viral illness. He was not available for selection for the third Test in Mumbai,” BCCI said of Jasprit Bumrah.
India vs New Zealand Live: NZ goes first, Bumrah misses
India vs New Zealand Live: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma said he would also have liked to bat first. A big change for India is that the injured Jasprit Bumrah will be replaced by Mohammed Siraj.
India vs New Zealand Live: Virat Kohli confirmed as RCB captain? says Mo Bobat
India vs New Zealand Live: Virat Kohli was the highest-paid player for RCB as the Bengaluru-based franchise retained the megastar for a price of 21 crores. However, RCB has not officially confirmed whether Kohli will be back as captain.
RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat, while speaking to JioCinema, said, “I'm sorry to disappoint everyone listening. We haven't decided yet on the captaincy or on that (Kohli will return as skipper). We are open to options. The only obvious decision we made was not to keep Faf. He did an excellent job last year and the year before. So from our perspective, we will remain very open as we go to the auction.
India vs New Zealand Live: Rohit Sharma reacts to IPL 2024 retention
India vs New Zealand Live: Talking about his retention for MI, Rohit said: Since I retired from the format, I think this is the perfect one [retention] place for me. The players who represent the national team at the highest level should be given preference. That's what I believe in and I'm very happy with it.”
India vs New Zealand Live: Gautam Gambhir blames T20 cricket for lack of defense in Test cricket
India vs New Zealand Live: Gambhir said ahead of the third Test in Wankhede: “It completely comes down to T20 cricket (players are less defensive in Tests). When it comes to successful Test cricketers, you look at Virat, all the great players who have done well for a long time, have had good defense. The basis of Test cricket is good defense. We have to keep working on our game.
India vs New Zealand Live: Gautam Gambhir will learn soon, says Ravi Shastri
India vs New Zealand Live: Shastri while commentating in the 2nd Test said, “New Zealand have beaten them (India) handsomely in both the Test matches. It is food for thought (on series loss). He (Gambhir) has just It's never easy being coach of a team that has such a big following. But he will learn quickly.”
India vs New Zealand Live: Virat Kohli is like a duck; former selector in the preparation of VK for BGT
India vs New Zealand Live: Former India selector MSK Prasad while speaking on Star Sports said, “Virat Kohli is like a duck taking to water when he goes to Australia. He likes these conditions and probably he must be eagerly itching to just finish this Wankhede Test match and then go and play in Australia because he loves that,”
India vs New Zealand Live: Ajaz Patel says Mumbai is special
India vs New Zealand Live: Ajaz Patel said at a press conference in Mumbai: “Mumbai is a special place for me, not just because I was born here and have family ties, but because Wankhede was the scene of my greatest cricketing achievement. After I had taken ten wickets, I wasn't sure if I would ever play here again. I am grateful to the BCCI for scheduling this match and allowing me to return to what feels like home.
India vs New Zealand Live: We don't manage pitches,” says Abhishek Nayar
India vs New Zealand Live: Ahead of the third Test, Indian assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said, 'I wish we could put pitches together, but we don't. The curators do. Whatever was provided, we go ahead and play (whether it's a field that seams or a field that turns). As cricketers and as a team we try to play what is provided. We're not trying to get the terms that match what we want.”
India vs New Zealand Live: IND is shocked, says Tom Blundell
India vs New Zealand Live: New Zealand's Tom Blundell speaking to SEN cricket said, “When we first came here I think they had a slogan on TV that said five-zero for their home summer, or something like that.”
“I'm pretty sure they wrote us off after Sri Lanka. But I think they're quite shocked in terms of what we achieved, and how we came out and competed and played really good cricket to To beat these guys – one of the best teams in the world, I think they are a bit shocked by what has happened,” Blundell added.
India vs New Zealand Live: Gautam Gambhir confirms Harshit Rana will not play Mumbai Test
India vs New Zealand Live: India head coach Gautam Gambhir said at a press conference ahead of the third Test: “I don't know where you are getting this news from. He has not been included in the squad. He has just come here to work with Morne, so that he is prepared for Australia. We want to use this time.”
