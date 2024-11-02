PIAA playoff games to watch in Bucks County

The usual blur of the regular season is over and it's already time for 2024 PIAA are the playoffs starting for high school football teams in Bucks County and Eastern Montgomery County?

Unless your team plays on Thanksgiving (sadly, few do anymore), it's either a playoff win or your season is over.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best playoff matchups (along with the rest of the weekend schedule) as we leave the regular season behind.

PIAA District One Class 6A First Round

(14) Pennsbury (5-5) at (3) Central Bucks West (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Falcons needed a win over archrival Neshaminy last week to qualify for the 16-team tournament and they pulled off a big performance, scoring a touchdown with less than three minutes left and then going for the 2-point conversion, and on linebacker Walker to come on Murray's first carry of the season, sealing a wild 22-21 win.

The win set up a rematch of their Suburban One League National Conference match against the Bucks from earlier this month, which was won 27-6 by CB West.

In that game, the Bucks, who defeated archrival CB East 35-7 in their regular-season finale last week, used a 21-point second quarter to pull away.

Senior running back Ryan Clemens scored on a 77-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Noah Miller in the win and Clemens also added a pair of field goals.

The Falcons' only score came early in the fourth quarter on a short touchdown run by junior Jordan Brensinger.

Next: The winner will face the winner of (6) Perkiomen Valley/(11) Downingtown East in the quarter-finals. The loser is eliminated.

(16) Spring-Ford (4-6) at (1) Central Bucks South (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

It's been a great encore season for the Titans after winning their first PIAA District One Class 6A title last season.

They enter the postseason undefeated and top-seeded, having scored the fewest points (71) of any Class 6A team in the state.

Fifth seed Haverford High, which hosts 12th seed Quakertown in the first round, is the second stingiest team in Class 6A in the state as the Fords have given up 92 points in their 10 games.

Last week, CB South routed Pennridge 34-6 as senior linebacker/running back Jim Wade led the way with a 44-yard touchdown run and an interception return for a touchdown on defense.

A year ago, in the district quarterfinals, the Titans ended Spring-Ford's season with a 35-19 win.

The Rams got a big break early in the season when senior quarterback Matt Zollers, a University of Missouri commit, was lost for the year with an ankle injury in week four.

Since then, Spring-Ford has gone 3-3 and suffered a 42-17 loss to Pottsgrove, the eighth seed in the Class 5A tournament.

Next: The winner will face the winner of (8) Plymouth Whitemarsh/(9) Souderton in the quarter-finals. The loser is eliminated.

PIAA District One Class 2A Championship

(2) New Hope-Solebury (2-8) at (1) Bristol (7-1), Friday, 6 p.m.

When these two met in week two of the season, the story was it Warriors defense as they forced five fumbles and recovered four, en route to a convincing 42-7 win.

Bristol senior defensive lineman Styles Collier had a big game against the Lions as he recorded a sack and recovered a fumble (along with batting down a pass) in the win.

The Warriors led only 13-7 at halftime, but put the game away with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter.

Last week, New Hope-Solebury posted an impressive 22-21 victory over Class 4A Lower Moreland (6-4), which faces Pope John Paul II in the district semifinals (also on Friday).

The Warriors also earned a big win last week when they rallied for a 25-14 win over archrival Morrisville in a game they trailed 14-0.

Bristol junior quarterback Brady Slate threw for a touchdown and ran for a score in the win.

Next: The winner will face the winner of Lansdale Catholic/Kipp DuBois in the District One/District 12 title game on Nov. 8. Win or lose here, the Warriors will face Morrisville on Thanksgiving.

PIAA District One Class A Championship

(2) Jenkintown (5-4) at (1) Morrisville (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

These two met just three weeks ago in the regular season with the Bulldogs he picked up a 27-14 win as senior quarterback Ky'iere Rankins led the way with three touchdown passes.

In that game, however, Morrisville was without standout senior running back Raymond Holman, who was ill.

Last week, Holman became the school's all-time leading rusher with 3,959 yards after running for 89 yards on 15 carries in a 25-14 loss to Bristol in a game where the Bulldogs led 14-0.

If the Bulldogs win here, they will claim their second consecutive PIAA District One Class A title, something they have never accomplished.

The Drakes, after back-to-back losses to Morrisville and Bristol, defeated winless Renaissance Academy 61-0 last week. Morrisville played Renaissance Academy twice during the regular season, posting wins of 68-0 and 46-0.

Next: The winner will face Belmont Charter in the District One/District 12 title game on Nov. 8. Win or lose here, Morrisville will take on Bristol on Thanksgiving.

PIAA District 12 Class 3A Championship

Neumann-Goretti (4-5) at Conwell-Egan (6-3), Friday, 5 p.m.

The Eagles come into this on a four-game winning streak (and having won five of their last six), including a 14-0 blanking of the Saints three weeks ago.

In the win over Neumann-Goretti, junior defensive lineman Chase Walters had a huge game with four sacks and eight tackles, leading a defense that allowed the Saints just 96 yards of total offense.

Offensively, the Eagles piled up 230 yards of offense against Neumann-Goretti as senior running back Sincer Fairey ran for a pair of touchdowns.

Last week the Eagles defeated Archbishop Wood 14-13, while Neumann-Goretti defeated Lansdale Catholic 16-9.

Next: The winner will face the winner of Simon Gratz/High School of the Future in the District 12 title game on November 8. The loser will be eliminated.

Other games

Friday

(PIAA District One Class 6A First Round)

(10) Neshaminy (6-4) at (7) Owen J. Roberts (8-2), 7 p.m

(12)Quakertown(6-4) at (5) Haverford High (9-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Malvern Prep (6-2) op Germantown Academy (4-4), Saturday, 1 p.m

(PIAA District One Class 5A First Round)

(10) Upper Moreland (8-2) at (7) Chester (9-1), 1 p.m.

(PIAA District One Class 6A First Round)

(13) Ridley (6-4) at (4) North Penn (8-2), 3 p.m.

(9) Souderton (7-3) at (8) Plymouth Whitemarsh (8-2), 5 p.m.

(PIAA District 12 Class 2A Championship)

Lansdale Catholic (6-4) vs. Kipp DuBois (7-3), 4 p.m. (at Germantown Supersite)

