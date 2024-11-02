Bracket announced for 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship





CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) The team roster and tournament bracket have been set for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Championship, which will be held Nov. 5, 6 and 8 at Kentner Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. North Carolina (15-0, 8-0 ACC) becomes the No. 1 seed in the ACC Championship after finishing the regular season with a perfect record, highlighted by a win over Duke on Friday, Nov. 1. The Tar Heels meet No. 8 seed California (7-9, 1-7), which qualified for the ACC Championship in its first season in the league. North Carolina defeated Cal 3-1 when the two teams met on October 6 in Berkeley, California. Duke (11-5, 6-2) earned the second seed and will meet seventh-seeded Wake Forest (7-10, 2-6) in the quarterfinals. When the rivals met in the regular season, the Blue Devils won in Winston-Salem by a score of 2-0. Boston College (12-5, 6-2) finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed in the league after eliminating Syracuse 1-0 in the regular season finale. The Eagles will face No. 6 seed Stanford (8-8, 2-6) in the quarterfinals while the Cardinal will make their ACC Championship debut. Boston College defeated Stanford 2-0 when the two teams met during the regular season. Virginia (13-3, 6-2) earned the No. 4 seed in the ACC Championship after beating Wake Forest 2-1 in double overtime to close the regular season. The Cavaliers will prepare to face No. 5 seed Syracuse (12-5, 4-4) in the opening round of the conference tournament. The two teams matched up as the Cavaliers defeated the Dutch 3-2 in a shootout on October 18 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The 2024 ACC Championship game will be played on Friday, November 8 at noon ET. Every game during the 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship will air on ACC Network with Leah Secondo and Suzanne Bush in conversation. Five ACC field hockey programs are ranked in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll, including No. 2 North Carolina, No. 3 Virginia, No. 6 Duke, No. 9 Boston College and No. 12 Syracuse. Five of the top nine teams in the October 27 RPI rankings are from the ACC. North Carolina leads the nation at No. 1, followed by No. 3 Virginia, No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Boston College and No. 9 Syracuse. No other conference has more than two teams in the top 10. ACC teams have won 23 NCAA field hockey championships, including 16 of the last 22. The ACC has placed at least one team in the NCAA title game in 23 of the last 25 NCAA championships and 31 times in the last 34 years. In the ACC's first 43 years as an NCAA field hockey conference, league teams were responsible for more than half of the total national title game appearances (44 of 86). 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship

Kentner Stadium; Winston Salem, NC

All games listed in Eastern Time. Quarterfinals

Tuesday November 5 10:00 AM – #1 North Carolina vs. #8 Cal

12:30 – #4 Virginia vs. #5 Syracuse

3:30 PM – #2 Duke vs. #7 Wake Forest

6:00 PM – #3 Boston College vs. #6 Stanford Semi-finals

Wednesday November 6 1:00 PM Winner of Tuesday's Game 1 vs. Winner of Tuesday's Game 2

3:30 PM – Winner of Tuesday's Game 3 vs. Winner of Tuesday's Game 4 Championship

Friday November 8 Afternoon semi-final winners

